2021 NFL Trade Block Big Board Entering Week 5

To reach our top 10, we've gathered 15 players who are likely to be on the trade block based on prior reports and logic.

Coming off the list this week is linebacker Jaylon Smith, whom the Dallas Cowboys released Tuesday.

"The club explored trade possibilities but nothing materialized," Nick Eatman of the team's official website wrote.

Also coming off the list is Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard. With Rob Gronkowski nursing cracked ribs and a punctured lung, Tampa should be inclined to hold on to Howard for the time being.

Replacing these two are Cleveland Browns running back D'Ernest Johnson and New York Jets wideout Denzel Mims. They're both promising, young players, but they aren't getting on the field this season.

Johnson has a 5.0 career yards-per-carry average but is stuck behind Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt and Demetric Felton in Cleveland. Mims is a 2020 second-round pick who has played only 13 offensive snaps this season.

Star cornerback Stephon Gilmore also came off the list, as the New England Patriots released him Wednesday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Back on the list is Browns tight end David Njoku, who continues to see a minor role even with Jarvis Landry sidelined.

The updated list is as follows, in no particular order: