Fresh Predictions for NBA's Top 5 Trade Targets

Indiana Pacers receive: Ben Simmons and Isaiah Joe

Philadelphia 76ers receive: Caris LeVert, T.J. Warren, Chris Duarte and 2022 first-round pick (top-three protected)

We'll be the first to admit that sending Simmons to the Circle City is hardly a novel idea. Indiana floated an offer of Malcolm Brogdon and a first-round back in July, per KRON4's Jason Dumas, and remains a "sleeper team" in this discussion, per ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

Saying that, the Simmons saga has lasted long enough to feel fairly certain about which teams are interested and which ones aren't. So, we're forced to either go with a discussed destination or throw out some off-the-wall suggestion that has little (if any) chance of coming to fruition.

The former sounded preferable, so we're sprinkling in the twist of not centering this around Brogdon, but rather scoring swingman Caris LeVert. When healthy, he's precisely the kind of perimeter shot-creator Philly has been missing since Jimmy Butler departed in 2019. LeVert can isolate or run pick-and-roll, meaning he can carry the offense in spurts or complement a Joel Embiid-centric attack.

Now, this only works if Philly is bullish about the health of T.J. Warren, who remains sidelined by the foot fracture that has kept him out since December. But if the Sixers see hope for a sooner-than-later return, then Warren could team with Tobias Harris as interchangeable forwards who can light up the scoreboard. Put those two with LeVert, Embiid and Seth Curry, and Philly might have the blueprint for a lineup with good size and tremendous scoring punch.

The Sixers would absorb some health risks, of course, which would necessitate the inclusion of both Chris Duarte, this summer's No. 13 pick, and a lightly protected 2022 first-rounder. Given how ugly the situation with Simmons is getting, though, this might be the best on-court return the Sixers can get.

While the Pacers would need to sort out some spacing issues between Simmons and Domantas Sabonis, they'd do well to keep their All-Star center and Brogdon. That's a formidable trio, plus Indy would still have sufficient depth and Myles Turner to keep anchoring the interior or broker a separate swap for a more offensive-minded player.

Not to mention, new head coach Rick Carlisle is one of basketball's best tacticians, so if anyone can tackle the spacing question, it's probably him.

The trade cost is not insignificant. Warren ranked among the bubble's top breakout stars. LeVert has long hinted at major point-production ability and just posted a personal-best 20.2 per night. Duarte was billed as one of the draft's most pro-ready prospects and looked the part at the Las Vegas Summer League, where he averaged 18.3 points on 45.6/48.3/100.0 shooting and 3.8 assists.

Still, the Pacers have never been a destination franchise in free agency and don't figure to lose enough to land a blue-chip draft prospect any time soon. In other words, they rarely have access to a star like Simmons, who is under contract for the next four seasons.

Snagging Simmons could be a fortune-changer for Indiana, and there's a chance Isaiah Joe provides a lot of the same three-and-D game the club expects to get from Duarte. This could elevate both the Pacers' floor and ceiling, and that chance might be too tempting to overlook.

