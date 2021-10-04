MLB Playoff Predictions 2021: Early Projections for World Series Bracket

2 of 3

Tim Warner/Getty Images

This feels like it's always the case in baseball, but you can talk yourself into any of these five teams as legitimate championship threats.

The Rays were two wins shy of a title last season and look like a more complete club now. The Astros have two World Series trips in the last four seasons (with a championship in 2017) and plated an MLB-best 863 runs. The White Sox ranked fifth in both ERA and batting average. The Red Sox were second in slugging percentage and fifth in punch-outs. The Yankees might have baseball's best starter (Gerrit Cole) and two of its best power bats (Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton).

Since you're expecting a prediction, though, let's slice this field down to one.

While the best team on paper doesn't always win in baseball, our crystal ball sees chalk in the ALDS. The Rays and Astros were a cut above the league this season, joining the Giants and Dodgers as the only team with run differentials north of plus-200.

Moving forward to the ALCS, both clubs have questions in their rotations, but Houston will find a way around them. Maybe the lineup mashes enough to overcome some short, rocky starts. Maybe Lance McCullers Jr., Luis Garcia and Framber Valdez erase those question marks. Maybe the bullpen perks up and does a better job of getting to Ryan Pressly. Either way, the Astros will be World Series-bound for the third time in five years.