Waiver Wire Week 5: Trey Lance, Damien Williams Highlight Pickups to Know

1 of 4

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Perhaps you've been stashing Trey Lance on your bench for the first four weeks, and if so, that move is about to pay off. For leagues where he's been left on the waiver wire, though, it's going to be a battle between managers to acquire the rookie quarterback this week.

On Sunday, Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a right calf injury and missed the second half of the 49ers' loss to the Seattle Seahawks. It's possible the 29-year-old is going to miss time, which means it will be Lance's time to get his first opportunity as an NFL starter.

The 21-year-old impressed when called upon against Seattle, as he went 9-for-18 for 157 yards and two touchdowns, while also picking up 41 yards on seven carries. With a week to prepare as the No. 1 quarterback, he's capable of recording even better numbers.

If you need a boost at QB, go all-in on trying to get the North Dakota State product this week, because there's a chance Garoppolo never gets his job back if Lance takes over.

Lance is rostered in 30 percent of Yahoo leagues and 19 percent of ESPN leagues, per FantasyPros.