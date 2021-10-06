Ranking the Top 25 MLB Stars Playing in 2021 Playoffs

0 of 14

The 2021 MLB playoffs are here, and while a number of baseball's brightest stars will be watching from home, there will still be plenty of elite talent in action with the 10 teams that punched their tickets to the postseason.

We set out to count down the 25 best players. They were ranked based on their performances in 2021, their play of late, their playoff experience and what is expected of them over the next few weeks.

That last part means injured players—such as Max Muncy—or players whose roles are up in the air—such as Carlos Rodon—might not rank as expected despite their impressive regular seasons.

Let the debate begin!

Note: This list was compiled prior to Tuesday night's AL Wild Card Game and will include players from all 10 teams that earned a spot in the playoff field.