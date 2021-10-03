Week 5 Waiver Wire: Breakout Pickups, Targets and Tips for Fantasy Football

0 of 5

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

From a fantasy football perspective, one standout performance is a blip on the radar but consecutive productive outings may signal a promising trend.

As Ben Roethlisberger ages and Ryan Tannehill goes through some inconsistencies, managers might want to look for new faces at quarterback. While you may be a week too late to jump on Derek Carr's bandwagon (67 percent rostered), a couple of underrated passers widely available on the waiver wire can still provide a significant boost at the position.

Managers in leagues with two starting quarterbacks should take a chance with a rookie who had his first taste of extended action Sunday. Though he's not a lock to start in the next couple of weeks, his team may prop him up after an intriguing performance in place of an injured veteran.

Let's take a look at eight players who can break out as fantasy must-haves for the remainder of the season. They're all rostered in fewer than 60 percent of Yahoo leagues. In addition, we'll also provide a couple of roster tips for managers looking toward Week 5 and beyond.