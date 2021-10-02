Fantasy Football Week 4 Rankings: Targets for This Week's Injured Stars

0 of 4

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Through three weeks of the 2021 NFL season, injuries have taken a toll on fantasy football rosters. Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is out with a hamstring ailment. Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook didn't play last week because of an ankle injury. Both were top-three picks in most fantasy drafts.

That's why depth is so important in fantasy football. You always should be scouring the waiver wire for players you can plug in when stars go down. And there may be some managers still seeking last-minute boosts to fill spots emptied by injuries.

Tennessee Titans wide receivers A.J. Brown and Julio Jones will both be out in Week 4 because of hamstring injuries. Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski is doubtful to play with a ribs injury. Cook is questionable again.

If you have any of those players on your fantasy football roster, to whom should you turn if needed?

After a look at the top-40 flex rankings for Week 4, we'll break down some players still available on the waiver wire in many leagues who could be added as fill-in starters.