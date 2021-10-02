Fantasy Football Week 4 Rankings: Targets for This Week's Injured Stars

Fantasy Football Week 4 Rankings: Targets for This Week's Injured StarsOctober 2, 2021
Through three weeks of the 2021 NFL season, injuries have taken a toll on fantasy football rosters. Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is out with a hamstring ailment. Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook didn't play last week because of an ankle injury. Both were top-three picks in most fantasy drafts.
That's why depth is so important in fantasy football. You always should be scouring the waiver wire for players you can plug in when stars go down. And there may be some managers still seeking last-minute boosts to fill spots emptied by injuries.
Tennessee Titans wide receivers A.J. Brown and Julio Jones will both be out in Week 4 because of hamstring injuries. Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski is doubtful to play with a ribs injury. Cook is questionable again.
If you have any of those players on your fantasy football roster, to whom should you turn if needed?
After a look at the top-40 flex rankings for Week 4, we'll break down some players still available on the waiver wire in many leagues who could be added as fill-in starters.
Week 4 Top-40 Flex Rankings
1. Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry (at NYJ)
2. Kansas City Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill (at PHI)
3. Green Bay Packers WR Davante Adams (vs. PIT)
4. New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara (vs. NYG)
5. Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp (vs. ARI)
6. Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce (at PHI)
7. Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs (vs. HOU)
8. Minnesota Vikings RB Dalvin Cook (vs. CLE)
9. Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler (at LV)
10. Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott (vs. CAR)
11. Los Angeles Chargers WR Mike Williams (at LV)
12. Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb (at MIN)
13. Washington Football Team WR Terry McLaurin (at ATL)
14. Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson (vs. CLE)
15. Los Angeles Chargers WR Keenan Allen (at LV)
16. Carolina Panthers WR DJ Moore (at DAL)
17. Green Bay Packers RB Aaron Jones (vs. PIT)
18. Seattle Seahawks WR DK Metcalf (at SF)
19. Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor (at MIA)
20. Atlanta Falcons WR Calvin Ridley (vs. WAS)
21. New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley (at NO)
22. Pittsburgh Steelers RB Najee Harris (at GB)
23. Dallas Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb (vs. CAR)
24. Washington Football Team RB Antonio Gibson (at ATL)
25. Chicago Bears RB David Montgomery (vs. DET)
26. Detroit Lions RB D'Andre Swift (at CHI)
27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin (at NE)
28. Minnesota Vikings WR Adam Thielen (vs. CLE)
29. Dallas Cowboys WR Amari Cooper (vs. CAR)
30. Seattle Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett (at SF)
31. Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins (at LAR)
32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans (at NE)
33. Carolina Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard (at DAL)
34. San Francisco 49ers WR Deebo Samuel (vs. SEA)
35. Las Vegas Raiders TE Darren Waller (at LAC)
36. Houston Texans WR Brandin Cooks (at BUF)
37. Seattle Seahawks RB Chris Carson (at SF)
38. Cleveland Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. (at MIN)
39. Kansas City Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (at PHI)
40. Pittsburgh Steelers WR Diontae Johnson (at GB)
Peyton Barber, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
Josh Jacobs has missed the Las Vegas Raiders' past two games, and he's questionable for their Monday night matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. If he's out again, then Barber becomes a starting option in fantasy. Not only that, but he should be included in at least the flex spot in all lineups.
In Week 3, Barber rushed for 111 yards and a touchdown in Las Vegas' overtime win over the Miami Dolphins. He's clearly the No. 1 running back when Jacobs is out (ahead of Kenyan Drake), and he'll likely get plenty of touches again Monday if Jacobs doesn't play.
Barber is available in 65 percent of Yahoo leagues and 83 percent of ESPN leagues, so he's worth adding. Then, if it looks like Jacobs will play, make sure to pivot to another option Sunday morning.
Tim Patrick, WR, Denver Broncos
Tim Patrick hasn't put up flashy numbers this season, and that's unlikely to change. But he's going to be a solid flex option if you're in need of a late fill-in throughout the year.
In each of the Broncos' first three games, Patrick had at least 9.7 fantasy points in standard-scoring leagues, but he hasn't had more than 9.9, either. He scored a touchdown in each of the first two weeks and then had five catches for 98 yards in a Week 3 win over the New York Jets.
Patrick should get plenty of targets in Week 4 against the Ravens considering Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler are both on injured reserve. With Patrick available in 62 percent of Yahoo leagues and 71 percent of ESPN leagues, he's the best last-minute waiver addition at wide receiver for most managers to go after.
Tyler Conklin, TE, Minnesota Vikings
Tyler Conklin had a huge showing in Week 3, recording seven catches for 70 yards and a touchdown in the Minnesota Vikings' win over the Seattle Seahawks. However, he's still available in 90 percent of Yahoo leagues and 83 percent of ESPN leagues, so perhaps many don't believe in him to be a worthy streaming option.
But Conklin is worthy of starting again, as it seems like he's going to be the top tight end in Minnesota's offense. That means he will likely get plenty of targets in what could be a high-scoring matchup against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.
If you still need a better option at tight end in Week 4, consider putting Conklin in your lineup. If he keeps playing this well, he could be worthy of starting every week moving forward.
All availability information according to FantasyPros.