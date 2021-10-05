2021 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 5?

0 of 32

The biggest constant in the NFL is that nothing is constant. Week 4 of the 2021 season was a reminder of that.

This isn't to say nothing has gone according to plan. The defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers sit at 3-1 and atop the NFC South after downing the New England Patriots on Sunday night. The Green Bay Packers are the class of the NFC North after rolling the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lambeau Field.

But there have been plenty of surprises as well. Those Steelers have dropped three in a row and look more like a cupcake than a contender. The Cincinnati Bengals are 3-1 and tied for first in the AFC North after a come-from-behind win against the Jacksonville Jaguars. And in Sunday's showdown in Los Angeles between the Rams and Cardinals, Arizona staked a claim to the title of the NFL's best team—in emphatic fashion.

Oh, and the New York Jets won…for reals.

After another week of zaniness across the league, Bleacher Report NFL analysts Brad Gagnon, Brent Sobleski and Gary Davenport have gathered once again to sort through Week 4 and rank the league's teams from worst to first.

It may be a while before you see those aforementioned Cardinals.