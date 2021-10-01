Daily Fantasy Football Week 4: DraftKings, FanDuel Strategies and Value Picks

0 of 5

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold is still reinventing himself after three abysmal years with the New York Jets. But while he hasn't yet sniffed elite status, he's been solid through the first three weeks of 2021.

The 24-year-old has also been a valuable fantasy sleeper, having thrown for at least 275 yards and scoring two touchdowns in every game thus far. He should be a great budget play in Week 4 against a Dallas Cowboys defense that has allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to opposing QBs through three full weeks.

In daily fantasy sports (DFS), value is important. If you're going to lean on marquee players like Aaron Jones and Kyler Murray, you're going to have to save cap dollars somewhere. However, this doesn't mean that you can't get good production out of value picks like Darnold.

There's a reasonable chance that the USC product will put more than 300 passing yards and multiple touchdowns on the board this week.

Here, you'll find some other top value plays for DraftKings and FanDuel DFS in Week 4.