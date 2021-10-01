Daily Fantasy Football Week 4: DraftKings, FanDuel Strategies and Value Picks

Daily Fantasy Football Week 4: DraftKings, FanDuel Strategies and Value PicksOctober 1, 2021
Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold is still reinventing himself after three abysmal years with the New York Jets. But while he hasn't yet sniffed elite status, he's been solid through the first three weeks of 2021.
The 24-year-old has also been a valuable fantasy sleeper, having thrown for at least 275 yards and scoring two touchdowns in every game thus far. He should be a great budget play in Week 4 against a Dallas Cowboys defense that has allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to opposing QBs through three full weeks.
In daily fantasy sports (DFS), value is important. If you're going to lean on marquee players like Aaron Jones and Kyler Murray, you're going to have to save cap dollars somewhere. However, this doesn't mean that you can't get good production out of value picks like Darnold.
There's a reasonable chance that the USC product will put more than 300 passing yards and multiple touchdowns on the board this week.
Here, you'll find some other top value plays for DraftKings and FanDuel DFS in Week 4.
Taylor Heinicke, QB, Washington Football Team
DFS Price: $5,900 DraftKings, $7,400 FanDuel
Though more of a deep sleeper than Darnold, Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke should nevertheless be a solid play in Week 4. He's been relatively reliable in his two starts thus far, though he did toss a pair of interceptions in Week 3.
In Week 2, the 28-year-old passed for 336 yards and two touchdowns; in Week 3, he threw for 212 yards with two touchdowns and a rushing score.
This week, Washington will face an Atlanta Falcons team that has been fairly friendly to opposing signal-callers. Atlanta ranks 25th in pass defense and has allowed eight touchdown passes while notching zero interceptions.
The Football Team has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing QBs.
If you're looking to splurge on other positions and save at quarterback, Heinicke is a perfect player to target.
Kareem Hunt, RB, Cleveland Browns
DFS Price: $6,000 DraftKings, $6,400 FanDuel
Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt remains a value option because he shares the workload with Pro Bowler Nick Chubb.
However, Hunt has the potential to produce elite fantasy numbers. In Week 3 against the Chicago Bears, he went off, racking up 155 scrimmage yards, six receptions and a touchdown.
The 26-year-old averaged an impressive 8.1 yards per carry against the Bears.
"He runs like a Tasmanian Devil," quarterback Baker Mayfield said, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.
Hunt could run wild again this week against the Minnesota Vikings. They have been a middle-of-the-pack matchup for fantasy running backs, allowing the 17th-most points to the position. In the real world, Minnesota's struggles against the run are more prolific. It has allowed the fifth-highest average (4.8) in yards per attempt.
Hunt and Chubb could both be in store for big days on the ground. Stacking the two should be a sound strategy this week.
Cole Beasley, WR, Buffalo Bills
DFS Price: $5,400 DraftKings, $5,900 FanDuel
With reigning receiving leader Stefon Diggs on the Buffalo Bills roster, it's easy to forget just how much value Cole Beasley can provide. Far from one of the most expensive WR options, he is capable of producing high-level production.
Last week, for example, the 32-year-old torched Washington for 11 catches and 98 yards. This demonstrates just how high his points-per-reception (PPR) ceiling can be.
This season, Beasley has 23 catches and 194 receiving yards. He's caught at least four passes in every game and has been targeted an average of 10 times per contest.
In Week 4, the SMU product will continue rolling against the Texans. Houston has allowed the eighth-fewest fantasy points to opposing receivers, but his PPR floor is simply too high to ignore. Managers should expect 4-5 receptions at a minimum.
Beasley is a terrific value player to stack with quarterback Josh Allen in Week 4.
Noah Fant, TE, Denver Broncos
DFS Price:$4,300 DraftKings, $5,700 FanDuel
Denver Broncos tight end Noah Fant had a down performance in Week 3, finishing with just two catches and 15 yards. However, he was more than fantasy serviceable the two previous weeks, totaling 10 receptions, 95 yards and a touchdown.
It's worth noting that Denver wasn't forced to pass much in last week's 26-0 win over the New York Jets. Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater attempted a season-low 25 passes.
Fant, who has seen at least three targets in every game this season, should have a much bigger performance in Week 4. There's real shootout potential in this game, with Denver facing the offensively explosive Baltimore Ravens.
While it's worth noting Baltimore has already faced top tight ends in Travis Kelce, Darren Waller and T.J. Hockenson, it's also worth pointing out that the Ravens struggled to contain them. Only the Dallas Cowboys have allowed more fantasy points to opposing tight ends.
Fant could be in store for his best game of the year.
*Advanced statistics from Pro Football Reference. Fantasy points against from FantasyPros. All information current as of 9/30.
