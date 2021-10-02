Ranking the 7 Best NFL Games in London

0 of 7

Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press

Since the 2007 season, the NFL has regularly sent at least one regular-season game across the pond to London, England. Though a few matchups have ended in blowout fashion, a portion of the 28 contests have featured a truly competitive games.

Most notably, a couple have included a late comeback or a last-minute winner. And there was even a tie in 2016 between Washington and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Plus, in 2008, British fans had a chance to watch the greatest staple of the modern era: Philip Rivers leading the Chargers on a late-fourth-quarter drive, needing a touchdown.

The list is subjective, but our focus is the game's overall competitiveness while factoring in the strength of the teams playing.