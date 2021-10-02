Ranking the 7 Best NFL Games in LondonOctober 2, 2021
Ranking the 7 Best NFL Games in London
Since the 2007 season, the NFL has regularly sent at least one regular-season game across the pond to London, England. Though a few matchups have ended in blowout fashion, a portion of the 28 contests have featured a truly competitive games.
Most notably, a couple have included a late comeback or a last-minute winner. And there was even a tie in 2016 between Washington and the Cincinnati Bengals.
Plus, in 2008, British fans had a chance to watch the greatest staple of the modern era: Philip Rivers leading the Chargers on a late-fourth-quarter drive, needing a touchdown.
The list is subjective, but our focus is the game's overall competitiveness while factoring in the strength of the teams playing.
7. Bengals 27, Washington 27 (2016)
While a tie is a rarity in the NFL, the host of this game—Wembley Stadium—is a key venue for major English soccer matches.
Perhaps it was only fitting to see a draw.
After the Cincinnati Bengals took a 20-10 lead in the third quarter, Kirk Cousins led Washington on two touchdown drives for a 24-20 edge. However, the Bengals answered to take a 27-24 advantage. The offenses traded punts before Washington's Dustin Hopkins buried a 40-yard field goal to force overtime.
Hopkins missed a 34-yarder in the extra period, and Washington couldn't take advantage of a Cincinnati fumble, either. But it was nevertheless an exciting game to the end.
Cousins threw for 458 yards and two scores, hitting each of Jamison Crowder, Jordan Reed and Vernon Davis for at least 90 yards. Bengals stars A.J. Green and Tyler Eifert both crossed the century mark in receiving yards, while Jeremy Hill, Giovani Bernard and Andy Dalton each scored a rushing touchdown.
6. Chargers 20, Titans 19 (2018)
In typical NFL London fashion, the 2018 clash between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tennessee Titans wasn't always a picturesque game. Tennessee wasted two scoring opportunities with a red-zone interception and a missed field goal.
But at the end, the Titans still had a chance to win. And first-year coach Mike Vrabel went for it.
Los Angeles built a 20-13 advantage behind two passing scores of 55-plus yards from Rivers. Tennessee, though, put together an 89-yard drive to make the score 20-19 with 31 seconds to play.
Vrabel decided to attempt the two-point conversion rather than kicking an extra point and heading to overtime. The Titans actually got two chances to convert because of a defensive penalty, but both of Marcus Mariota's passes fell incomplete.
Los Angeles recovered the onside kick, sealing a 20-19 win.
5. Vikings 34, Steelers 27 (2013)
Adrian Peterson rushed for 140 yards and two touchdowns, and Greg Jennings caught two scores in a Minnesota Vikings win. The enduring moment, though, is a last-second defensive stop.
Heading into the fourth quarter, Minnesota held a 34-17 advantage. Ben Roethlisberger led the Pittsburgh Steelers on two scoring drives, trimming the deficit to seven with 3:37 to play. Pittsburgh forced a punt, giving the offense a chance to tie the game.
Excluding spikes to stop the clock, Roethlisberger completed six straight passes to put the Steelers at the six-yard line. After a spike, they had 22 seconds and three potential snaps.
But on 3rd-and-goal, Vikings pass-rusher Everson Griffen spun Roethlisberger to the ground, jarring the ball loose in the process. Teammate Kevin Williams recovered the fumble, and Minnesota held on for a dramatic 34-27 victory.
4. Raiders 24, Bears 21 (2019)
Following a scoreless first quarter, the Oakland Raiders and Chicago Bears took turns going on scoring runs in a game that featured dramatic swings.
First, Josh Jacobs rushed in a 12-yard touchdown on the opening play of the second frame. The Raiders then surged to a 17-0 edge thanks to a Chase Daniel interception that led to DeAndre Washington's short touchdown run and a 41-yard field goal from Daniel Carlson.
Chicago flipped the script in the third quarter behind Khalil Mack's fumble recovery and Tarik Cohen's long punt return. The offense needed a combined 30 yards for touchdowns on the ensuing drives, and the Bears also had an 89-yard scoring drive during a three-touchdown third quarter that included a pair of scores by wide receiver Allen Robinson II.
Though the Raiders trailed 21-17, they jumped—literally—ahead when Jacobs leaped across the goal line with just under two minutes to go. Gareon Conley's interception iced the 24-21 triumph for Oakland.
3. Jaguars 34, Bills 31 (2015)
It seemed like the result had already been decided when the Jacksonville Jaguars raced out to a commanding 27-3 lead. After all, the Buffalo Bills had committed a turnover on three straight drives—and Jacksonville defenders took two of them for touchdowns.
Yet, the Bills recovered.
EJ Manuel tossed two scores, and Dan Carpenter kicked two field goals. Then, aided by a horrendous throw from Blake Bortles, Bills safety Corey Graham capped the comeback with a 44-yard pick-six, propelling Buffalo to a 31-27 lead with 5:21 to play.
Somehow, the Jags found an answer. After a pass interference saved Jacksonville from a 3rd-and-15, Allen Hurns made a diving catch for a 31-yard touchdown and 34-31 edge.
Buffalo took possession with 2:16 on the clock, but its drive ended in a turnover on downs.
2. Lions 22, Falcons 21 (2014)
The past four matchups on this list featured two themes. Tennessee and Pittsburgh both put themselves in position for a comeback win, but they fell short. Chicago and Buffalo both overcame a big deficit, but they surrendered a late score and lost anyway.
In 2014, the Detroit Lions completed a comeback and won.
While it's entirely unfair to say this foreshadowed the Atlanta Falcons' debacle in Super Bowl LI against the New England Patriots, this collapse stunk. Atlanta entered the locker room holding a 21-0 lead, but the Falcons could not protect it.
Detroit scored 10 points in the third quarter and added a field goal early in the fourth. Theo Riddick's touchdown catch made it 21-19, but the Lions missed the two-point conversion. Atlanta had an opportunity to burn the final 3:56 and survive.
However, it didn't happen. Atlanta punted to give Detroit possession with 1:38 remaining, which proved to be more than enough time for the Lions offense. Matthew Stafford guided the Lions from their own 7-yard line to the Falcons' 25, setting up Matt Prater's 48-yard field goal as time expired.
1. Saints 37, Chargers 32 (2008)
The second London game in NFL history remains the best one.
The matchup was already an intriguing one given the teams and quarterbacks involved. Drew Brees had spent the first five seasons of his career in San Diego, but he had bolted for the New Orleans Saints in 2006—and the Chargers turned to Rivers.
Best of all, both quarterbacks enjoyed a productive day. Brees threw for 339 yards and three touchdowns, while Rivers posted 341 yards, three scores and one interception. They showcased the league's offensive firepower, which was a welcomed sight after a mud-soaked NFL debut in 2007.
New Orleans led 37-20 late in the fourth quarter, but San Diego kicked a field goal, recovered a surprise onside kick and followed with a touchdown to trail 37-30. The Chargers forced a punt and handed the ball back to Rivers with 4:08 remaining and 78 yards to cover—something that would become a tradition over the next decade.
Unfortunately for San Diego, Rivers tossed an interception on a 3rd-and-15. Brees took an intentional safety to protect the lead, and New Orleans celebrated a thrilling 37-32 victory.