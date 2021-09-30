Week 4 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Advice on Fantasy Football Stars to Play or Bench

Week 4 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Advice on Fantasy Football Stars to Play or BenchSeptember 30, 2021
Things don't always go according to plan in the NFL. The same is true in fantasy, where injuries, unexpected role changes and flat-out bad performance can hamper a roster that looked tremendous on draft day.
Oftentimes, managers end up having tough decisions to make, even when notable names are involved. Here, we'll try to help navigate Week 4 by examining some of the toughest matchups or situations and determining which players are worth starting and which belong on the bench. We'll be looking specifically at players rostered in at least 50 percent of Yahoo and/or ESPN leagues, according to FantasyPros.
These picks are based on factors like projected role, past production and matchup. Choices are also based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring formats.
Let's dig in.
Week 4 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
Start 'Em
Derek Carr, QB, Las Vegas Raiders
Matthew Stafford, QB, Los Angeles Rams
Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts
Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks
Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland Browns
Jakobi Meyers, WR, New England Patriots
Robert Tonyan, TE, Green Bay Packers
Sit 'Em
Ryan Tannehill, QB, Tennessee Titans
Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars
Ty'Son Williams, RB, Baltimore Ravens
Damien Harris, RB, New England Patriots
Robby Anderson, WR, Carolina Panthers
Rondale Moore, WR, Arizona Cardinals
Jonnu Smith, TE, New England Patriots
Start 'Em: Matthew Stafford vs. Arizona Cardinals
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has a tough matchup this week against the Arizona Cardinals. The Rams' hated NFC West foe has been strong defensively this season, ranking 11th in total defense, 11th in points allowed and eighth in passing yards allowed.
In fantasy, Arizona ranks ninth in points allowed to opposing quarterbacks.
While there's no guarantee that Stafford is a matchup-proof quarterback just yet, he's been nothing short of special with the Rams thus far. Through three games, Stafford has passed for 942 yards with nine touchdowns and just one interception.
"His skillset's really getting the chance to show in Sean's offense," Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said of Stafford and Rams coach Sean McVay, per ESPN's Josh Weinfuss.
There is some risk here given Arizona's defensive prowess. However, Stafford should still out-perform most other quarterbacks managers are likely to have on their rosters. If he's in your starting lineup, he's worth keeping there for the start.
Sit 'Em: Damien Harris vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
For many managers, Week 4 might seem like a good time to start New England Patriots back Damien Harris. Fellow back James White is "out indefinitely" with a hip injury, and Bill Belichick may look to run often against former quarterback Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
However, there are a couple of issues with starting Harris in this matchup. The first is that Harris has seen his role and production shrink each week this season. He had 23 carries for 100 rushing yards in Week 1, 16 carries for 62 yards in Week 2 and six carries for 14 yards this past Sunday. Brandon Bolden was a surprise stealer of Harris' carries in Week 3.
Even with White sidelined, New England is going to use a committee approach to its backfield. That doesn't guarantee a high floor for Harris managers.
The other problem is that Harris will face a stout Buccaneers defense that has allowed the 10th-fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs. Even if the 24-year-old sees a sizeable workload, he isn't likely to rack up the numbers.
Harris managers should look elsewhere for their RB2 or flex start in Week 4.
Start 'Em: Odell Beckham Jr. at Minnesota Vikings
The situation surrounding Cleveland Browns wideout Odell Beckham Jr. is tricky because he is still working his way back from last year's torn ACL. Beckham made his 2021 debut last week against the Chicago Bears and finished with 77 receiving yards. He also rushed once for 10 yards and was not credited with a drop.
With Beckham still finding his rhythm with quarterback Baker Mayfield, and with the Browns utilizing a run-heavy offense, managers have some cause for concern.
If you've waited to put Beckham into your starting lineup, though, not is a perfect time to do so. The Browns face a Minnesota Vikings team that has struggled against opposing receivers this season. Minnesota currently ranks 27th in pass defense and 20th in points allowed.
The Vikings have allowed the third-most fantasy points to opposing receivers.
While Beckham's role can be questioned, his production should be solid due to the matchup. Expect him to be a fine flex option in his second game of the year.
*Advanced statistics from Pro Football Reference. Fantasy roster information and points against from FantasyPros.