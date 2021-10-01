Every MLB Team's Most Impressive Prospect in 2021

1 of 6

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Baltimore Orioles: RHP Grayson Rodriguez

In his age-21 season, Rodriguez emerged as baseball's consensus top pitching prospect. The 6'5", 220-pound right-hander went 9-1 with a 2.36 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 161 strikeouts in 103 innings between High-A and Double-A. He walked only 27 batters and limited opponents to a .159 batting average. Catcher Adley Rutschman has also solidified his standing as a future star with a stellar campaign in the upper minors.

Boston Red Sox: 2B Nick Yorke



Yorke was ranked No. 96 on Baseball America's Top 500 draft prospects list entering the 2020 draft, so it looked like a reach when the Red Sox took him 17th overall. The 19-year-old has quickly silenced the critics, hitting .325/.412/.516 with 20 doubles, 14 home runs and 62 RBI between Single-A and High-A in his pro debut. He now has the best pure hit tool in the Boston system.

New York Yankees: SS Anthony Volpe



Nothing grabs prospect headlines quite like a breakout in the Yankees farm system. Volpe, 20, hit an impressive .294/.423/.604 with 35 doubles, 27 home runs and 33 steals in 109 games between Single-A and High-A. The No. 30 overall pick in the 2019 draft now looks like the future at shortstop. Tip of the cap to pitchers Ken Waldichuk and Hayden Wesneski on terrific seasons as well.

Tampa Bay Rays: RHP Taj Bradley



The Rays do a better job developing pitching talent than any other organizations, and they've uncovered more than a few diamonds in the rough over the years. A fifth-round pick in 2018, Bradley's velocity ticked up this year, and the results were eye-opening. The 6'2" right-hander went 12-3 with a 1.83 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 123 strikeouts in 103.1 innings between Single-A and High-A, and he won't turn 21 until next March.

Toronto Blue Jays: C Gabriel Moreno



Moreno played only 32 games before he suffered a fractured thumb in June that cost him nearly three months, but he hit .373/.441/.651 with 18 extra-base hits in 145 plate appearances at Double-A prior to the injury. The 21-year-old has the tools to be a two-way star, and he could be in Toronto by next season despite the time he's missed this year.