AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 29

0 of 1

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

AEW rolled into Rochester Wednesday night, home of the late Brodie Lee, for an episode of Dynamite headlined by Sammy Guevara vs. Miro for the same TNT Championship once held by The Exalted One.

On a night dedicated to their former leader, was The Dark Order able to thwart Hardy Family Office in a massive 16-man tag team match in which they teamed with Orange Cassidy? More importantly, were they able to coexist long enough to do so?

Elsewhere, the faction's lone female member Anna Jay partnered with Tay Conti to battle The Bunny and Penelope Ford in the culmination of a month-long rivalry.

What went else went down on a special edition of Dynamite? Find out now with this recap of the September 29 episode.