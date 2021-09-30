Fantasy Football Week 4: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

9 of 9

As is the case every week, we'll wrap things up here by firing up the two-minute drill and banging out some app questions in rapid-fire fashion.

Have more Start/Sit questions? Leave them in the comments. I try to spend a few hours there on Friday and/or Saturday, answering as many as possible.

(George) Kittle or (Kyle) Pitts this week? -- @drknockerz

Neither George Kittle of the 49ers or Atlanta's Kyle Pitts has lived up to expectations this season, although Kittle is at least coming off a seven-catch effort against the Packers in Week 3. With both players having similar matchups, we'll lean toward the warmer hand and more proven commodity in Kittle.

(Kirk) Cousins or (Ryan) Tannehill? -- @btomfohrde

This is a fairly easy call. Not only has Kirk Cousins of the Vikings been a top-five fantasy quarterback so far this season, but Ryan Tannehill of the Titans could be without his top two wide receivers in Week 4 with A.J. Brown and Julio Jones both nursing injuries. Also, as bad as the Jets are, opponents don't need to throw to beat them, which could mean limited attempts for Tannehill. Cousins easily.

(Miles) Sanders, (D'Andre) Swift or Allen Robinson? -- @vgiglierano

After watching the Bears throw for all of one yard against the Cleveland Browns last week, Robinson is on the fantasy shelf until the offense shows some signs of life. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Eagles decided in their infinite wisdom to give their running backs three carries against the Dallas Cowboys. With Swift also on a top-five rip to open the season, the Lions tailback is the play.

Emmanuel Sanders or Jakobi Meyers? -- @patstanton

As was mentioned earlier, while Sanders had a great game against Washington last week, the odds of two straight big stat lines aren't especially promising. Meyers leads the Patriots in targets, catches and yards heading into a matchup with a Tampa Bay Buccaneers that has struggled mightily against opposing wide receivers this season. Don't get caught chasing ghosts and roll with Meyers.



Kareem Hunt or Brandin Cooks? -- @ATHLO

After last week's huge game, Cleveland's Kareem Hunt is a top-10 running back. Meanwhile, there are only four players who have been targeted more times this year than Brandin Cooks, who ranks sixth in PPR points among wide receivers. In standard scoring formats, favoring the running backs is usually a good idea here. But in PPR, it's Cooks who may well have the higher floor—the Texans are going to have to throw the ball against the Bills Sunday.

(Justin) Herbert or (Tom) Brady? -- @rraiford77

This is a good problem to have—both Tampa's Tom Brady and Justin Herbert of the Chargers are coming off big games and have favorable fantasy matchups in Week 4. But in addition to leading all quarterbacks in fantasy points through three games, Brady faces a Patriots defense allowing the sixth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks in the mother of all revenge games. Tommy Terrific for the win.

(Dalton) Schultz or big Bob Tonyan at tight end? -- @jgeheine

It shouldn't come as a huge surprise that Robert Tonyan of the Green Bay Packers hasn't repeated last year's ridiculous touchdown production. Through three games, he has managed just six grabs for 66 yards and a score. Dalton Schultz of the Dallas Cowboys had the same number of catches, more yards and more scores last week against the Eagles alone. He's the better Week 4 play.

