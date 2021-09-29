Packers Players Who Should Be on the Trade Block After Week 3

Packers Players Who Should Be on the Trade Block After Week 3September 29, 2021
The in-season NFL trading market is already heating up. Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst hasn't been afraid to pull the trigger on deals.
So the question becomes whether the Packers will be buyers, sellers or standing pat during the season. With the Jacksonville Jaguars shipping C.J. Henderson to the Carolina Panthers, the market has officially started and will run until the November 2 trade deadline.
Gutekunst was a seller in the preseason. He shipped off Josh Jackson, Ka'dar Hollman and Corey Bojorquez while the team was cutting down its roster to 53.
Now the team could be looking to buy. The team sits atop the NFC North at 2-1 after a clunker to start the season, and the future of both Aaron Rodgers and Devante Adams is still in the air. That would likely have the Packers looking to acquire some talent to make a run, but if they would like to explore trades to open up a roster spot or the cap room to bring in someone new, they could also look to trade a player or two.
Here are three candidates who could be shopped as the season progresses after Week 3.
OG Lucas Patrick
By the time the trade deadline comes around, there are going to be more teams that need offensive line help than teams that have the ability to trade one. So the Packers could be in a good position if they feel comfortable enough to make Lucas Patrick available.
Patrick made 15 starts and played in all 16 games for the Packers at guard last season. He started Week 1 but has missed the last two games while he was in concussion protocol.
In his absence, Jon Runyan Jr. has stepped in at left guard and performed well. In 128 snaps he has committed no penalties, gave up no sacks and posted a 70.4 grade from Pro Football Focus.
Head coach Matt LaFleur said that it's going to be a "competitive situation" at the position all season.
However, trading Patrick would save the Packers around $2 million against the cap. Not to mention teams would be willing to part with a decent draft pick to get a starting-caliber offensive lineman.
WR Equanimeous St. Brown
Former sixth-round pick Equanimeous St. Brown has been a disappointment since flashing potential in his rookie season. Emerging into the starting lineup in 2018, he had 21 catches for 328 yards in 12 games.
Since then, he's been a complete non-factor. He caught just seven passes last season and has now spent two of the first three Sundays on the practice squad.
He's been called up to the active roster just once this season. In Week 2, he got the call but only saw six snaps and caught his only target for zero yards.
NFL teams can't help but love size and speed prospects. At 6'5" with a 4.48 40-yard dash time in the combine, St. Brown has the kind of physical tools that are likely to give him another shot with a team once his time with the Packers is done.
They would need to put him on the active roster in order to trade him. But as some teams begin to run out of receivers, it wouldn't hurt for the Packers to make some calls to see if they could get a Day 3 pick for a player they clearly don't plan to use.
Edge Rashan Gary
The Packers are relying heavily on Rashan Gary right now in light of Za'Darius Smith's trip to injured reserve. But his time as a full-time starter after Smith's injury could also serve as a showcase of what Gary can do on another team.
The Packers have already spoken with their wallet when it comes to who they prefer of their pass-rushers. They have committed big dollars to both Za'Darius Smith and Preston Smith. The former is set to cost $28.1 million in 2022, while the latter will cost $19.75 million, per Spotrac.
Then there's Gary who will be making $5 million in the fourth year of his rookie contract and the Packers will have to decide on his fifth-year option.
Smith's presence on the injured reserve list seems more focused on giving him the time off to get to 100 percent rather than recover from a serious injury that he can't play through. Head coach Matt LaFleur said as much when the decision was made.
"Why not try to get him as healthy as possible so we can have him more readily available, hopefully?" LaFleur said, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.
Gary has been a bit of a disappointment as a pass-rusher since the Packers took him with the 12th pick in the 2019 draft. With just 7.5 sacks so far in his career, the Packers should be happy to get something in return for him now and hope that Jonathan Garvin or Chauncey Rivers can become the rotational pass-rusher when Smith returns.
Advance stats and snap counts courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.