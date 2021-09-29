Packers Players Who Should Be on the Trade Block After Week 3

0 of 3

Morry Gash/Associated Press

The in-season NFL trading market is already heating up. Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst hasn't been afraid to pull the trigger on deals.

So the question becomes whether the Packers will be buyers, sellers or standing pat during the season. With the Jacksonville Jaguars shipping C.J. Henderson to the Carolina Panthers, the market has officially started and will run until the November 2 trade deadline.

Gutekunst was a seller in the preseason. He shipped off Josh Jackson, Ka'dar Hollman and Corey Bojorquez while the team was cutting down its roster to 53.

Now the team could be looking to buy. The team sits atop the NFC North at 2-1 after a clunker to start the season, and the future of both Aaron Rodgers and Devante Adams is still in the air. That would likely have the Packers looking to acquire some talent to make a run, but if they would like to explore trades to open up a roster spot or the cap room to bring in someone new, they could also look to trade a player or two.

Here are three candidates who could be shopped as the season progresses after Week 3.