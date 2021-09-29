Fantasy Football Week 4 Rankings: Top Players, Sleepers and Positional Guide

Fantasy Football Week 4 Rankings: Top Players, Sleepers and Positional GuideSeptember 29, 2021
Whether you're a fantasy veteran or in your very first league, you probably did some amount of studying before your season-long draft. Good study habits shouldn't end when the season begins.
Top players are going to remain in the starting lineup when healthy, that's just a fantasy fact. However, the best players aren't always the ones drafted earliest. Cooper Kupp, Deebo Samuel and Brandin Cooks currently top the NFL in receiving yards, and none of them were trendy first-round selections.
This means that choosing between a wideout like Kupp or Samuel and, say, Tyreek Hill is a very real dilemma for some managers.
Injuries, evolving roles and individual matchups can further complicate the process of choosing the best options from week to week. In short, it pays to pay attention.
We're here to help you hit the books with a look at the top players for each key position. We'll provide rankings based on factors like projected role and matchup, while also examining some sleepers for those with fewer top options.
All rankings and picks are based on points-per-reception (PPR) scoring.
Quarterback
1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
3. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals
4. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
5. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
6. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks
7. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
9. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
10. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
11. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
12. Sam Darnold, Carolina Panthers
Sleeper: Taylor Heinicke, QB, Washington Football Team
Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke has been a solid streamer since taking over for Ryan Fitzpatrick. Yet, he is only rostered in six percent of Yahoo leagues and four percent of ESPN leagues.
In Week 2, Heinicke passed for 336 yards and two touchdowns; in Week 3, he threw for 212 yards with two touchdowns and a rushing score. Unfortunately, the 28-year-old also tossed a pair of picks against the Buffalo Bills this past week.
"Offensively, I think getting in the situation that we did, a couple of times I thought Taylor pressed a little bit, tried to make a little bit more happen than he needed to," coach Ron Rivera said, per Peter Hailey of NBC Sports Washington.
If Heinicke settles down and lets the game come to him, he could be in store for a big outing. The Atlanta Falcons have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks through three weeks.
Running Back
1. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans
2. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers
3. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints
4. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers
5. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals
6. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns
7. D'Andre Swift, Detroit Lions
8. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
9. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys
10. Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers
11. Chris Carson, Seattle Seahawks
12. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants
13. Antonio Gibson, Washington Football Team
14. Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles
15. Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns
16. James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars
17. Chase Edmonds, Arizona Cardinals
18. Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers
19. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs
20. Alexander Mattison, Minnesota Vikings
Sleeper: Zack Moss, RB, Buffalo Bills
Managers have been waiting for a runner to emerge as the top option in Buffalo's backfield, and Zack Moss may have done just that in Week 3. He had 16 touches to Devin Singletary's 12 and finished with 60 rushing yards, three receptions, 31 receiving yards and a touchdown.
If Moss remains the top option in Buffalo, he could shine against the Houston Texans in Week 4. Not only has Houston struggled offensively—which could lead to an early Buffalo lead and a lot of carries to go around—but it has also been below-average against the run.
Houston has allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to opposing running backs.
There's a good chance Moss hasn't been moved into many starting lineups just yet, as he's only rostered in 25 percent of Yahoo leagues and 11 percent of ESPN leagues. But he's worth strong consideration as a flex option this week.
Wide Receiver
1. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers
2. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams
3. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks
4. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills
5. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers
6. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs
7. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
8. D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers
9. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
10. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks
11. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals
12. Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons
13. Terry McLaurin, Washington Football Team
14. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15. Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys
16. Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers
17. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers
18. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings
19. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
20. Julio Jones, Tennessee Titans
Sleeper: Bryan Edwards, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wideout Bryan Edwards is an admittedly deep sleeper this week, as he faces a tough matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. Los Angeles has allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to opposing wideouts.
However, the 22-year-old has worked into a role that should earn him consideration in larger leagues.
Edwards was targeted 13 times through three weeks and has provided a passer rating of 118.3 when targeted. In Week 3, he caught three passes for 89 yards. It's clear he's earned the trust of quarterback Derek Carr, which will prove meaningful in clutch situations against L.A.
It's likely that Edwards is available on the waiver wire—he's rostered in 17 percent of Yahoo leagues and 14 percent of ESPN leagues—and he's worth scooping up even if not for an immediate play.
However, the South Carolina product is highly unlikely to provide a blank, even in a daunting matchup. If you're short on flex options, toss him in the lineup and roll.
Tight End
1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
2. Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders
3. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
4. T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions
5. Logan Thomas, Washington Football Team
6. Noah Fant, Denver Broncos
7. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens
8. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles
9. Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons
10. Rob Gronkowski, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11. Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams
12. Robert Tonyan, Green Bay Packers
Sleeper: Austin Hooper, TE, Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns utilize both a run-heavy offense and multiple tight ends, which has made it difficult to stick by two-time Pro Bowler Austin Hooper. However, the absence of Jarvis Landry may have opened up his role in the red zone.
In Week 3, the 26-year-old caught two of three targets for 19 yards and a touchdown. He could find the end zone again this week against a Minnesota Vikings defense that is only average against the position. They rank 14th in fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends.
Overall, Minnesota ranks 27th against the pass and has allowed an average of two passing touchdowns per game.
Hooper, who is rostered in 48 percent of Yahoo leagues and 47 percent of ESPN leagues, is likely on the bench if not the waiver wire. Managers needing a streaming option for the week should give him a look.
