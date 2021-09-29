Fantasy Football Week 4 Rankings: Top Players, Sleepers and Positional Guide

0 of 4

Whether you're a fantasy veteran or in your very first league, you probably did some amount of studying before your season-long draft. Good study habits shouldn't end when the season begins.

Top players are going to remain in the starting lineup when healthy, that's just a fantasy fact. However, the best players aren't always the ones drafted earliest. Cooper Kupp, Deebo Samuel and Brandin Cooks currently top the NFL in receiving yards, and none of them were trendy first-round selections.

This means that choosing between a wideout like Kupp or Samuel and, say, Tyreek Hill is a very real dilemma for some managers.

Injuries, evolving roles and individual matchups can further complicate the process of choosing the best options from week to week. In short, it pays to pay attention.

We're here to help you hit the books with a look at the top players for each key position. We'll provide rankings based on factors like projected role and matchup, while also examining some sleepers for those with fewer top options.

All rankings and picks are based on points-per-reception (PPR) scoring.