Fantasy Football Week 4: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position

0 of 8

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

In Week 4, managers will have the rare opportunity to load up on potential sleepers at tight end—the shallowest position in terms of fantasy production.

As the free-agent pool runs dry on sleepers at running back and wide receiver, tight ends could provide value in the flex spot.

Last week, two tight ends saw plenty of action in the passing attack and another made his 2021 debut coming off a Pro Bowl year. Don't pass up on a chance to pick them up while they're widely available.

Beyond a surprising number of sleeper options at tight end, we'll dig deep at running back, shine a light on an underrated wide receiver who's a key part of the league's No. 1 passing attack and highlight a young quarterback's strong start with a new team.

All of the sleeper picks are rostered in fewer than 60 percent of Yahoo leagues as of Friday.