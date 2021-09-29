Bears Players Who Should Be on the Trade Block After Week 3

0 of 3

The 2021 season is not getting off to the strongest of starts for the Chicago Bears. A 26-6 loss to the Cleveland Browns gave them their second 20-point loss of the season, and the offense managed fewer yards than Justin Tucker's record-setting 66-yard field goal.

Sure, a 20-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals the week prior showed they are capable of winning some games this year, but the optimism that comes with a new season is fading quickly.

Matt Nagy's seat has to be getting warm. The offense was completely stagnant, and rookie quarterback Justin Field was left to contend with a fierce Browns pass rush.

All of this could mean the Bears could be a seller come time for the trade deadline. Things in the Windy City are likely to get worse before they get better, and shipping off some expensive veterans could put the Bears in a better position to surround Fields with a better team next season.

So as the Bears potentially look to add picks, gain some financial freedom and move forward in a rebuild, here's a look at three players who should be on the trade block.