NFL Teams Whose Seasons Could Go Down the Drain Quickly After Week 3

1 of 6

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

We probably shouldn't be floored by the fact the Pittsburgh Steelers have lost their first two home games and have scored 17 or fewer offensive points in each of their first three outings. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger just isn't the player he used to be now that he's 39, and his supporting cast is a shell of its former self after the offensive line and defense lost several key pieces in the 2021 offseason.

Still, most high schoolers in Pittsburgh weren't alive the last time the Steelers posted a losing record. They're always in contention, and a lot of us figured that'd be the case again this year simply because Roethlisberger, Mike Tomlin, T.J. Watt and Co. have the track record.

But two-score losses to the Las Vegas Raiders and Cincinnati Bengals in back-to-back home games? That's a terrible omen, especially considering they needed some unsustainable special-teams heroics to beat the Buffalo Bills in Week 1.

Week 3 marked their most lopsided loss to the Bengals since 1995.

The Steelers could easily be 0-3. The defense was already down a bunch of bite before Watt got hurt, and the offense is a mess. That doesn't bode well for an upcoming stretch against the Green Bay Packers, Denver Broncos, Seattle Seahawks and Cleveland Browns.

I'm sure they'll put it together occasionally on either side of the ball and dig deep for some wins, but it's beginning to look as though they'll be closer to Cincinnati's range than Cleveland's or Baltimore's in 2021.