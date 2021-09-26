Week 4 Waiver Wire: Early Pickups and Breakout Fantasy Football Candidates

Week 4 Waiver Wire: Early Pickups and Breakout Fantasy Football CandidatesSeptember 27, 2021
While fantasy football managers wait for Christian McCaffrey to shake off a hamstring injury, a couple of running backs could serve as a replacement and even emerge as potential keepers for the remainder of the season.
Beyond some decisions to make at running back, managers should also look at a few receivers who gained some momentum in Week 3. One wideout has seen tremendous volume through the first three weeks of the season, and he'll likely maintain a prominent role because of an injury.
From a list of eight players, we'll highlight four who belong at the top of your waiver-wire priority list for Week 4. All the selections are rostered in fewer than 60 percent of Yahoo leagues as of Sunday.
Week 4 Waiver-Wire Pickups
Derek Carr, QB, Las Vegas Raiders (53 Percent Rostered)
Sam Darnold, QB, Carolina Panthers (21 Percent Rostered)
Zach Moss, RB, Buffalo Bills (54 Percent Rostered)
Chuba Hubbard, RB, Carolina Panthers (25 percent rostered)
Jakobi Meyers, WR, New England Patriots (58 Percent Rostered)
Marquez Callaway, WR, New Orleans Saints (37 Percent Rostered)
Christian Kirk, WR, Arizona Cardials (51 Percent Rostered)
Tyler Conklin, TE, Minnesota Vikings (4 Percent Rostered)
Christian McCaffrey exited Thursday's game against the Houston Texans with a hamstring injury and didn't return. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Carolina Panthers don't intend to place him on injured reserve, which is a good sign for him and fantasy managers who selected the star running back with the first pick in their drafts.
In the meantime, managers should have Chuba Hubbard atop their waiver-wire list. He handled the bulk of the Panthers' rushing workload in place of McCaffrey. In addition to 11 carries for 52 yards, the rookie running back converted five targets into three passes for 27 yards. Royce Freeman saw an expanded role as well, logging five carries for 17 yards along with a reception for eight yards.
Don't worry too much about Freeman. In this year's draft, the Panthers used a fourth-round pick on Hubbard, so they likely see him as a viable backup for McCaffrey. The first-year tailback could flirt with 100 scrimmage yards if he sees 14-16 touches in a game.
In Week 4, Hubbard will go against the Dallas Cowboys, who have played two quarterback-centric teams in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Tom Brady) and Los Angeles Chargers (Justin Herbert), so don't buy into their eighth-ranked run defense yet. Pick up Hubbard and start him with confidence.
Zack Moss, RB, Buffalo Bills
After going inactive as a healthy scratch in Week 1, Zack Moss has bounced back on to the fantasy radar over the last two weeks, logging 125 yards and three touchdowns from scrimmage.
On Sunday against the Washington Football Team, Moss led the Bills in carries (13) and rushing yards (60). He also caught three passes for 31 yards and a score. Meanwhile, Matt Breida listed as inactive after he saw just 12 offensive snaps through the first two weeks.
In a two-man backfield, Moss has RB2 or flex value in point-per-reception leagues. As the more efficient ball-carrier over Devin Singletary (11 carries for 26 yards) Sunday, the second-year running back could eventually emerge as the lead playmaker out of the backfield.
In Week 4, Moss will face a Houston Texans defense that's allowed six rushing scores in three games. Though he'll share touches with Singletary, his involvement near the goal line provides him a chance to score in the next outing.
Jakobi Meyers, WR, New England Patriots
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones may have more targets to distribute among his pass-catchers.
James White, the Patriots' primary pass-catcher out of the backfield, exited Sunday game with a hip injury. Down one reliable target and trailing throughout the contest, Jones had to rely on his perimeter playmakers to move the ball downfield in chunks. Wideouts Kendrick Bourne and Jakobi Meyers benefitted most from the game script.
Though Bourne caught six passes for 96 yards and a touchdown, Meyers led the Patriots in targets (14) and receptions (nine).
Up until Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints, Bourne had three catches for 37 yards on just six targets. Meyers has seen the most targets in each of the Patriots' three games, so his production seems more sustainable going forward.
In Week 4, Meyers will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to wide receivers heading into Sunday's games.
WR Marquez Callaway, New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints desperately need a playmaker to emerge in the passing attack. On Sunday against the New England Patriots, Marquez Callaway filled that void, hauling in four of his five targets for 41 yards and a touchdown.
During the preseason, quarterback Jameis Winston built some chemistry with Callaway, who put together an impressive showing in two exhibition games.
In Week 3, Winston and Callaway flashed some hope that their summer rapport could carry over into the regular season. The second-year wide receiver has a chance to maintain WR3 value until wideout Michael Thomas (ankle surgery) returns from injured reserve.
Next week, the Saints will play on their home turf for the first time this season, hosting the winless New York Giants, who have allowed two passing touchdowns in all three of their games.