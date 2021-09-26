WWE Extreme Rules 2021 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

WWE Extreme Rules 2021 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and HighlightsSeptember 26, 2021
The annual Extreme Rules pay-per-view usually has several matches that include various stipulations, but WWE opted not to go that route this year.
The only bout contested under actual Extreme Rules was the Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Finn Balor.
The United States title bout was a Triple Threat so countouts and disqualifications didn't count, but every other match was a standard contest with regular rules.
With five championships on the line, Liv Morgan and Carmella had the sole non-title bout on the card. It also gave the women's division an even split with the men's division with three matches each.
Let's take a look at everything that happened on Sunday's pay-per-view.
Carmella vs. Liv Morgan
Liv Morgan was the first one to enter the ring for her grudge match against Camella. The Most Beautiful Woman in all of WWE grabbed a mic and gave a quick promo about how attractive she is.
Morgan attacked her before the ref could call for the bell. When the match got underway, Mella was able to hit a kick to the ribs to take control for a moment.
She drilled Morgan with a superkick for a two-count. Mella continued to dominate the match for quite some time. She slammed Morgan's face into the mat and put her in a chinlock.
The Princess of Staten Island hit an X-Factor for another near-fall. Morgan hit an enziguiri before she stomped Mella's face into the mat for a two-count.
She hit a double knee to the face, but Mella managed to kick out. Morgan was able to hit her finisher to secure the win.
Grade: B
Analysis
The broadcast had some technical issues, so the Spanish and English commentary tracks could be heard overlapping each other. It made it hard to focus on anything else.
The match was competitive and both women made everything they did look smooth. Morgan sold well when she was on defense and had great energy when she was on offense.
Mella doesn't get enough credit for how good she is. A lot of people still judge her based on her early work but she has improved by leaps and bounds over the years. This was a fun way to kick off the show.
The New Day vs. Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles and Omos
During the Kickoff, a huge brawl broke out backstage and WWE booked all of the people involved in this six-man tag match.
AJ Styles and Xavier Woods started the match. The Phenomenal One tried to take control, but Woods was able to counter a suplex. Styles quickly locked in the Calf Crusher before Woods grabbed the bottom rope.
Kofi Kingston tagged in but after Styles outwrestled him, Big E decided to take his shot. He ran Styles over with a clothesline and threw him to the corner so Lashley could tag in. The All Mighty obliged and the two powerhouses started throwing hands.
The New Day hit him with the Unicorn Stampede until Lashley rolled out of the ring. He overpowered Kingston and tossed him across the ring. Omos came in and continued to destroy the former WWE champion.
The heels kept Kingston down for a few minutes before he countered Lashley's finisher. Woods came in off the hot tag and went to work on The All Mighty. After everyone had a chance to almost get the win, Big E pinned Lashley to get the victory.
Grade: B
Analysis
This match had some good action and made sense for the story WWE was trying to tell, but it definitely could have been better.
We've seen what all of these guys are capable of on multiple occasions, so seeing them appear to hold back a bit until the final moments kept this bout from being as good as it could have been. It definitely included a couple of close botches. The closing couple of minutes were a lot of fun.
The New Day is still as over with the crowd as ever. It would have been nice if WWE booked this match on Raw and hyped it up, but it was just nice to see all of them end up on the card one way or another.