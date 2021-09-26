WWE Extreme Rules 2021 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

0 of 2

Credit: WWE.com

The annual Extreme Rules pay-per-view usually has several matches that include various stipulations, but WWE opted not to go that route this year.

The only bout contested under actual Extreme Rules was the Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Finn Balor.

The United States title bout was a Triple Threat so countouts and disqualifications didn't count, but every other match was a standard contest with regular rules.

With five championships on the line, Liv Morgan and Carmella had the sole non-title bout on the card. It also gave the women's division an even split with the men's division with three matches each.

Let's take a look at everything that happened on Sunday's pay-per-view.

Updates will begin after the first match has aired. Make sure to refresh this page throughout the show for updated results.