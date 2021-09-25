Fantasy Football Week 3 Rankings: Waiver-Wire Targets for Players on Injury List

0 of 3

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Ask 10 people for their favorite part of fantasy football and you might hear 10 different answers.

Inquire about the worst, though, and you'll almost certainly elicit a consensus: Injuries.

They are the biggest bummer in sports—real-life and fantasy—and there isn't a close second.

With two weeks of the 2021 NFL campaign in the books, the injury bug has reared its ugly mug early and often. Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz hurt both of his ankles Sunday. Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs hasn't practiced in two weeks after hurting his ankle in the opener. Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper hurt his ribs in Week 1 and aggravated the injury in Week 2.

It's unclear if any of these players will be good to go this weekend, but chances are you might be forced to replace at least one regular on your roster. To help ease the sting, we have identified one waiver-wire target—available in 50-plus percent of Yahoo leagues, per FantasyPros—at each of the marquee positions.