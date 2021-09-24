NFL Records Most Likely to Fall During the 2021 Season

0 of 10

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has had an incomparable NFL career. With seven Super Bowl victories, he already owns more rings than any single franchise—and he's shown no signs of slowing down.

At 44 years old, Brady is playing like a legitimate MVP candidate. He's also on the doorstep of setting yet another NFL milestone. With 79,859 career passing yards, Brady is exactly 500 yards away from breaking the all-time passing record held by Drew Brees.

Ironically, there's a good chance that the record will be broken against Brady's former team, the New England Patriots in Week 4.

While Brady's dominance over Father Time remains one of the top stories of the 2021 season, it's far from the only one. Brees' record isn't the only one likely to fall this year, either. With the NFL expanding to a 17-game schedule this season, several other high-water marks are likely to be surpassed.

Here, we'll examine 11 other records likely to fall in 2021, based on both career statistics and the numbers through the first two weeks of the season.