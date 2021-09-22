AEW Dynamite Grand Slam Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

1 of 1

AEW wasted no time getting to the action for this Grand Slam episode of Dynamite. As soon as the announcers finished running through the card, Danielson made his way to the ring to battle Omega.

The bell rang and the crowd exploded with cheers. Danielson had a huge smile plastered across his face as he soaked it all in. They walked to the center of the ring and had a staredown before locking up for the first time in an AEW ring.

Omega backed him to the ropes and delivered a single chest chop. The American Dragon seemed unphased. He answered back with a kick to the chest before applying a wristlock. Omega reversed but Danielson reversed him right back.

Omega used the ropes to force a break, so Danielson kicked him out of the ring. The Cleaner knocked him down with a shoulder tackle and hit a stiff chop that staggered Danielson a bit. They locked fingers for a test of strength. Danielson managed to get the upper hand and stomped on his arm.

He alternated between chops and kicks to Omega's chest in the corner until the AEW champion hit some of his own chops. The American Dragon nailed a suicide dive and then sent him into the ring post. He continued to focus his offense on Omega's arm to soften him up for a submission.

When Omega turned things around, he went for Danielson's back and chest. The newcomer to AEW already had welts forming from all of Omega's strikes. Danielson countered a moonsault with his knees as he began to recover. He began to build up a head of steam as he hit some of his signature moves.

Omega sent him out of the ring and hit a dive over the top rope. After Danielson hit a few kicks, Omega hit a snapdragon suplex on the ramp. He got a running start and hit a huge V-Trigger. Omega delivered a buckle bomb after a break that sent Danielson over the top rope to the apron.

"Fight forever" chants echoed in the arena as Danielson countered a superplex attempt and hit his own back superplex. They went back and forth with strikes and near-falls as the crowd began to applaud. Omega hit a dragon suplex from the top rope, but he couldn't get the pin.

The Cleaner hit another V-Trigger before Danielson countered the One Winged Angel with a reverse hurricanrana. He leveled the AEW champ with a roundhouse to the head. Omega countered the flying knee with a powerbomb and a V-Trigger for another two-count.

Danielson avoided a phoenix splash and hit a flurry of kicks. He stomped Omega's face several times before rolling him into the LeBell Lock. Omega used the ropes to escape. They exchanged big strikes until the bell sounded to indicate a time limit draw.

Adam Cole and The Young Bucks came down and hit a triple superkick to Danielson before Christian and Jurassic Express cleared the ring.

Grade: A+

Analysis

The crowd was on its feet from start to finish. This match had the definition of a big fight feel despite not being for the AEW Championship. The fans definitely helped make it feel special.

The story of this match was about two men who have often been called the best in the world trying to prove they get to claim that title. It was a simple story that was almost driven more by the fans than the wrestlers themselves.

Danielson looked just as good as he ever has, and Omega seemed to approach this match like he would any big title defense. Both men left everything they had in the ring.

To say this match lived up to expectations might be an understatement. The finish might seem like a cop out to some, but it might have been the smartest approach to this feud.