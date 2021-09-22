Fantasy Football Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Deep Sleepers to Target

0 of 3

Gary McCullough/Associated Press

Injuries have started to take their toll on some fantasy football rosters, but that's nothing new for managers across the board.

Maybe you had been relying on a running back from the San Francisco 49ers or Baltimore Ravens, teams that have had to sign free agents to replenish their RB depth following several injuries.

Or you may have a hole caused by an ailment to a player such as Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry. Either way, you're now trying to find a deep sleeper or two to put in your lineup.

Here's a look at a few sleepers you may want to consider starting in Week 3.