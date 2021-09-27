Ranking the NFL's Top WR Duos After First Month of NFL Season

0 of 6

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

After one month of NFL action, we've witnessed the development of young wide receivers who look like the present and future of the position.

Some teams have a high-octane passing attack with a blend of upstart and veteran wide receiver talent. Other clubs have a tandem that clicks with each other because of complementary traits. Perhaps one wideout wins his matchups with a physical presence while his teammate attacks defenses with speed.

As we look at the best wide receiver duos across the league, let's focus on the top five with an honorable mention.

Among these high-performing tandems, we've based our rankings on production from the first three weeks of this season with an emphasis on catch volume, scoring and efficiency. Also, we'll weigh the output for each wideout equally, which means both teammates must produce at a high level to make the list.

Which teams have lit up defenses with a standout pair of wide receivers?