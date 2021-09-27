NFL Coaches Already on the Hot Seat This Season

0 of 5

Once you hear whispers about a head coach's job security, must-win mandates or changes to his coaching staff, teams may already have contingency plans in place.

In the NFL, the honeymoon period for head coaches doesn't last long. After the first year, which is usually a teardown period, a new regime needs to show some progress.

Sometimes, a staff has to develop a young quarterback, which would put the franchise on the right track for the short- and long-term future. The front office may hire a head coach to push a veteran team over the hump and into the playoffs. Long-tenured lead skippers must keep their messaging fresh or risk losing the locker room.

Whatever the case, a handful of coaches may feel pressure to produce tangible results early in the season, especially after tough losses or a slow start.

We'll profile five head coaches who are already on the hot seat because of some early-season inconsistencies coupled with the weight of high expectations or the need to fulfill a specific objective such as quarterback development. Based on the criteria, this list doesn't include coaches of undefeated teams.