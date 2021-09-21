MLB Players Most Likely to Retire After the 2021 Season

0 of 10

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Letting go of a good thing is really difficult.

For the MLB players mentioned in this piece, they've had tremendous success throughout their careers. Some have won MVPs, batting titles, Cy Young Awards and World Series titles.

But all good things must come to an end.

Without truly knowing a player's intentions at the end of a season, here we take a look at the ones most likely to retire after 2021.