Most Glaring Draft Needs After Week 2 of the NFL Season

The Chiefs went into this offseason with the goal of overhauling a depleted offensive line. They may go into the next one desperately needing to patch up their defensive front.

Kansas City hasn’t been able to stop anyone on the ground this year. They are allowing 202 yards per game to opposing rushers, far and away the most in the league.

The Chiefs have already conceded seven scores on the ground, more than double the amount any other defense has allowed. They are the only team in football to give up more than 5.6 rushing yards per rushing attempt, conceding a disheartening 6.0 per rush through two games.

The Browns exposed this front, going off 153 yards and four rushing scores on 26 carries in the season-opener. Kansas City hoped to improve in Week 2 with star safety Tyrann Mathieu and defensive lineman Frank Clark back on the field.

That wouldn’t be the case whatsoever, as the Ravens ran wild against this unit on Sunday Night Football.

While most of the damage was done by star quarterback Lamar Jackson (16 carries for 107 yards and two scores), Baltimore’s depleted backfield—missing J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill—still feasted. Ty’Son Williams went off for 77 yards on 13 totes, while aging veteran Latavius Murray racked up 36 yards and a score on his nine carries and Devonta Freeman pitched in 29 yards on just two rushes.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid noted the strength of his team’s opponents while admitting Kansas City hasn’t been wrapping up or shedding blocks well (via 810WHB.com).

"We played the two best run teams in the league back to back," he said. "We need to do better, and that is the bottom line. The way that I see it, we need to make sure that we tackle when given the opportunity and then get off blocks. Those are the two primary things."

While the Chiefs will have to get by with a free-agent pickup or a trade this year, they could make a big splash in the 2022 draft.

The interior defensive line needs an upgrade inside an aging Clark and Chris Jones. Someone like Alabama’s Phidarian Mathis, a hulking 6’4”, 312-pound defensive tackle, could do the trick late in the first round.

The Pick: DT Phidarian Mathis, Alabama