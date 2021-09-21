Most Glaring Draft Needs After Week 2 of the NFL Season

Most Glaring Draft Needs After Week 2 of the NFL SeasonSeptember 21, 2021
It’s never too early to start thinking about the next NFL draft. Even after two weeks of the new season, fans and front offices alike are already adjusting their big boards and making decisions on which prospects could best help their team.
Undefeated and winless squads both could improve significantly with a top-tier prospect entering the fold. Although it’s still early in the 2021 campaign, roster problems are already becoming apparent and organizations will want to fix these with their upcoming picks.
With that in mind, here are some of the most glaring needs around the league and the prospect who could best address the issue.
New York Jets: Offensive Line
The Jets came into 2021 hoping they would finally turn a corner and start building toward contending status with No. 2 pick Zach Wilson at the helm. So far, it's been more of the same Gang Green after ugly back-to-back losses.
Even after the slow start, there is still plenty of potential for Wilson to become a superstar, but he needs cleaner pockets to blossom. He has taken a whopping 10 sacks over his first two professional games, a number that the Jets cannot sustain if they want to turn the young prospect into a franchise quarterback.
It hasn't helped that starting left tackle Mekhi Becton landed on injured reserve with a knee injury suffered in the season opener. Becton has been one of the few bright spots in New York recently, earning a commendable 74.4 PFF grade as a rookie last year.
While the O-line somewhat improved in Week 2—giving up just four sacks to the Patriots on Sunday after a six-sack outing in the opener—the collective performance still left plenty to be desired. The signal-caller failed to throw a single touchdown against New England, completing just 19-of-33 passes for 210 yards and four interceptions.
Considering Wilson has been pressured on almost 30% of his dropbacks and has only had 1.2 seconds before his pocket collapses—compared to someone like Tom Brady, who saw pressure on just 17.8% of his passes and had 2.4 seconds of pocket time with the Bucs last year—it's crucial the Jets upgrade their pass protection.
Becton and rookie guard Alijah Vera-Tucker hold promise, but the rest of the line needs work. Getting a top-tier tackle like Northern Iowa's Trevor Penning in next year's draft would inject some real talent into the offensive trenches.
The Pick: OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa
Dallas Cowboys: Cornerback
The Cowboys brass knew their defense was a problem during the most recent draft, utilizing each of their first six selections on prospects to help on that side of the ball. Just two weeks into the new season, it's apparent that those picks weren't enough.
Dallas still has some glaring holes to address, most notably in the secondary and on the edge.
The team has given up 346 yards per game to opposing quarterbacks, with only the Ravens allowing more this year. They've also allowed nearly 70 percent of passes to be completed and conceded five touchdowns through the air in two games.
While Dallas has struggled with pressure and only recorded two sacks, it's hard to fault the pass-rushers for that entirely. They haven't been able to get to the quarterback reliably with opposing receivers freeing themselves quickly and getting open before the pocket has a chance to collapse.
Drafting a top-tier cornerback would do wonders for this secondary. Trevon Diggs, a second-rounder last year, has been inconsistent to start his career. On Sunday, hecame up with a huge pick but also allowed three of his other four targets to be caught for 65 yards.
While Diggs may improve and become a quality long-term starter for Dallas, pairing him up with a bona fide shutdown corner like Derek Stingley Jr. would instantly elevate this defense. The Cowboys might have to trade up to get a prospect of his caliber, but it would be worth it for a franchise that needs to improve its secondary to become a true contender.
The Pick: CB Derek Stingley Jr., LSU
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Running Back
Despite boasting the NFL's top-scoring offense, the Buccaneers are averaging a meager 67 yards per game on the ground. That ties them with the Raiders for the third-fewest in the league right now.
So far, the issue hasn't been a major concern for the club due to its Tom Brady-led, high-powered passing attack that's firing on all cylinders. It could become a problem later in the year when injuries are mounting up and defenses get tougher in the playoffs.
Last season, the Bucs leaned heavily on their ground game to push them through to a Super Bowl championship. The team rushed 121 times for 490 yards and four touchdowns during its four postseason contests, getting some strong performances from both Ronald Jones II and Leonard Fournette on the way to a Vince Lombardi Trophy.
Jones and Fournette are still in the mix this season but have yet to combine for more than 79 yards in a single game after averaging the bulk of Tampa's 122.5 yards per game in the 2021 playoffs. They haven't even hit the 90.8 yards per game the team averaged during its four games following its bye last year, generally regarded as the turning point that launched the Bucs to a title.
Both Fournette and Jones will hit the open market following the 2021 campaign, making it quite realistic that the Bucs will have an entirely new running back platoon next year.
Tampa would benefit from drafting a big-time playmaker to lead the backfield, one who could shoulder a significant load and make life easier for Brady if he elects to return in 2022.
Texas A&M's Isaiah Spiller is the ideal candidate to land in Tampa. The 6'1", 215-pound running back has been great in pass-protection and works well between the tackles, but can bounce it outside and make things happen with plus-athleticism.
Spiller's hands aren't his strongest suit, but he's flashed the ability to reel in catches out of the backfield and could serve as a nice check-down option for Brady or whoever lines up under center for the Bucs next year.
The Pick: RB Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M
Kansas City Chiefs: Defensive Line
The Chiefs went into this offseason with the goal of overhauling a depleted offensive line. They may go into the next one desperately needing to patch up their defensive front.
Kansas City hasn’t been able to stop anyone on the ground this year. They are allowing 202 yards per game to opposing rushers, far and away the most in the league.
The Chiefs have already conceded seven scores on the ground, more than double the amount any other defense has allowed. They are the only team in football to give up more than 5.6 rushing yards per rushing attempt, conceding a disheartening 6.0 per rush through two games.
The Browns exposed this front, going off 153 yards and four rushing scores on 26 carries in the season-opener. Kansas City hoped to improve in Week 2 with star safety Tyrann Mathieu and defensive lineman Frank Clark back on the field.
That wouldn’t be the case whatsoever, as the Ravens ran wild against this unit on Sunday Night Football.
While most of the damage was done by star quarterback Lamar Jackson (16 carries for 107 yards and two scores), Baltimore’s depleted backfield—missing J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill—still feasted. Ty’Son Williams went off for 77 yards on 13 totes, while aging veteran Latavius Murray racked up 36 yards and a score on his nine carries and Devonta Freeman pitched in 29 yards on just two rushes.
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid noted the strength of his team’s opponents while admitting Kansas City hasn’t been wrapping up or shedding blocks well (via 810WHB.com).
"We played the two best run teams in the league back to back," he said. "We need to do better, and that is the bottom line. The way that I see it, we need to make sure that we tackle when given the opportunity and then get off blocks. Those are the two primary things."
While the Chiefs will have to get by with a free-agent pickup or a trade this year, they could make a big splash in the 2022 draft.
The interior defensive line needs an upgrade inside an aging Clark and Chris Jones. Someone like Alabama’s Phidarian Mathis, a hulking 6’4”, 312-pound defensive tackle, could do the trick late in the first round.
The Pick: DT Phidarian Mathis, Alabama
Atlanta Falcons: Quarterback
The Falcons are in limbo right now, opting against a complete rebuild but not having enough talent to compete with the league’s best. The team took a step towards the future by dealing wideout Julio Jones in exchange for picks this offseason. However, they elected not to find a trade partner for veteran quarterback Matt Ryan.
So far, the decision to keep Ryan around to contend has not been working out. He is off to a poor start to 2021, completing just 56-of-81 passes for 464 yards and two touchdowns in a pair of blowout losses. He has also thrown three interceptions and been sacked four times.
It’s obvious that the 36-year-old’s best days are behind him. His QBR is currently a concerning 28.8, plummeting significantly after he hit an all-time low of 59.6 in 2019 and hardly improved on that with a 59.8 last year.
Atlanta is devoid of elite talent all over the field, but Ryan does have some quality weapons in the passing attack.
Calvin Ridley can be a legit No. 1 receiver with Jones out of the picture, reeling in 12 of his 18 targets for 114 yards and a score this year. No. 4 overall pick Kyle Pitts is living up to the hype, securing nine receptions for 104 yards in his first two games.
The Falcons now must find a young quarterback to develop with Pitts and Ridley. They opted against selecting guys like Justin Fields and Mac Jones this year but should not make the mistake of passing on the top QB prospect on the board in 2022.
Atlanta may end up with the No. 1 overall pick, so look for the club to use it on a potential franchise QB like Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler. The Sooners dual-threat signal-caller is one of the QBs vying to be the first off the board right now. A strong 2021 campaign could help him separate from the pack and land with the Falcons.
The Pick: QB Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma