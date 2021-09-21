2021 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 3?

0 of 32

Bleacher Report

We're two weeks into the 2021 NFL season, and already we have seen more than a few surprises.

Two AFC West teams from which not much was expected this year are undefeated. The Las Vegas Raiders have been especially impressive, notching wins over a pair of teams that made the postseason in 2020. In Carolina, the Panthers are riding high after coming away victorious in each of their first two games.

Of course, plenty has gone as expected too. The Buccaneers are rolling after blasting the hapless Falcons at home. The NFC West has been as advertised, with Seattle's loss to Tennessee in Week 2 the only blemish on the division's record. Things haven't gone as well in the AFC South, where the Colts and Jaguars are winless and the division is 2-6 as a whole.

After a weekend of action highlighted by Baltimore's thrilling win over the Kansas City Chiefs, Bleacher Report NFL analysts Brent Sobleski, Gary Davenport and Brad Gagnon gathered for their weekly pass at ranking the league's 32 teams from worst to first.

There were a few big risers. A couple of big fallers. And a team that appears superglued into the unenviable slot of the worst team in the league.

It's there we'll start, with a plea for patience from a coach who may be wishing he'd stayed in the TV booth.