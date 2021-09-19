NFL Scores Week 2: Results and Top Fantasy Football Stars for Sunday Games

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Derek Carr's emergence as a high-level fantasy football player has been one of the biggest surprises through two weeks of the 2021 NFL season.

On Sunday, Carr followed up his 435-yard performance in Week 1 with 382 passing yards in a road victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Carr was not expected to be near the top of the fantasy quarterback rankings at any point, but so far, he has proved that he can produce at a high level.

Carr was not the only surprising quarterback to take hold of the fantasy spotlight in Week 2. Sam Darnold impressed his second win as the Carolina Panthers quarterback.

Cooper Kupp turned in the best performance of any non-quarterback, as he combined well with Matthew Stafford to find gaps in the Indianapolis Colts secondary.

Below is a look at all of the fantasy football stars from Week 2. The list will be updated after the late-afternoon kickoffs finish.

NFL Week 2 Results

Buffalo 35, Miami 0

Cleveland 31, Houston 21

Carolina 26, New Orleans 7

Chicago 20, Cincinnati 17

Denver 23, Jacksonville 13

New England 25, New York Jets 6

Las Vegas 26, Pittsburgh 17

Los Angeles Rams 27, Indianapolis 24

San Francisco 17, Philadelphia 11

Top Fantasy Stars

Derek Carr, QB, LV: 28-for-37, 382 yards, 2 TD

There were concerns about Las Vegas' chances to win in Pittsburgh on Sunday after running back Josh Jacobs was ruled out with a toe and ankle injury.

Carr helped subside any of those worries by throwing for 382 yards at Heinz Field. That came after a 435-yard outing in an overtime win against the Baltimore Ravens.

Carr had to wait until the third quarter to throw his first touchdown of the game. He picked out Foster Moreau on a nine-yard pass for the only score of that frame.

Henry Ruggs III was the other beneficiary of a Carr scoring throw in the fourth quarter. Carr and Ruggs connected on a 61-yard touchdown pass to answer a Najee Harris receiving touchdown.

In two games, Carr has 817 passing yards off 60 completions. He has a pair of touchdowns in each of his starts.

Carr's performances boosted him up the fantasy quarterback rankings. If he is available on the waiver wire in your leagues, he should be worth the pickup for Week 3's clash with the Miami Dolphins.

Sam Darnold, QB, CAR: 26-for-38, 305 yards, 2 TD

Sam Darnold has been one of the most pleasant surprises of the early NFL season.

The new Carolina Panthers quarterback tore through the New Orleans Saints secondary on Sunday to move the NFC South side to 2-0.

Darnold eclipsed the 300-yard mark for the first time in a Panthers uniform. He hooked up with D.J. Moore and Brandon Zlystra for touchdown passes.

Darnold only has three passing scores through two weeks, but his early returns are promising as a mid-tier fantasy quarterback.

He likely will not be anywhere close to the top tier of quarterbacks, but he could turn into a solid streaming option or bye week replacement if he keeps this up.

Nick Chubb, RB, CLE: 11 carries, 95 yards, TD

Chubb was the star of Cleveland's successful day on the ground against Houston.

Chubb averaged 8.6 yards per carry in the 31-21 victory in his team's home opener.

The 25-year-old finally found the end zone in the fourth quarter on a 26-yard scamper that ended any threat of Houston coming back at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Chubb could have had more than one score, but the red-zone touches in the ground game were spread out.

Fullback Andy Janovich opened the scoring on a one-yard run and Baker Mayfield used his legs to find the end zone near the end of the second quarter.

Chubb is living up to the designation as one of the top fantasy running backs so far. He has 178 rushing yards and three scores through two weeks.

Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR: 9 receptions, 163 yards, 2 TD

Cooper Kupp caught over half of the passing yards produced by Matthew Stafford.

Kupp got the Los Angeles Rams on the board first at Lucas Oil Stadium with a 16-yard catch. He connected Stafford on the second scoring play in the fourth quarter.

Kupp showed signs of his connection with Stafford in Week 1, as he earned 108 yards on seven catches from 10 targets.

The 28-year-old confirmed his status as the Rams' top target in the passing game above Robert Woods with his nine-catch, 163-yard performance.

Kupp had four more receptions and 99 extra yards compared to Woods on Sunday. Until that production shifts, Kupp should be viewed as the top option for Stafford.

Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN: 9 receptions, 159 yards

Courtland Sutton did everything but catch a touchdown in Denver's win over Jacksonville.

The SMU product brought in nine of the 28 passes completed by Teddy Bridgewater.

Sutton caught those passes off 12 targets, which was the highest total earned by any Denver receiver.

Sutton's production came in the absence of Jerry Jeudy. Tim Patrick and Noah Fant were viewed as other potential replacements for the second-year man, but Sutton was the main target to fill Jeudy's void.

The Week 2 output from Sutton could be a sign of things to come. Denver's passing attack has the potential to take advantage of the New York Jets secondary in Week 3.