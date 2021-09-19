Week 3 Waiver Wire: Early Pickups and Breakout Fantasy Football Candidates

0 of 5

Don Wright/Associated Press

This year, managers may have to adjust their perspective about a quarterback who hasn't generated much fantasy buzz in about five years.

While wins and losses don't factor into fantasy scoring, pay attention to teams off to a strong start. Why have those clubs been successful for the first two weeks of the season? If you can point to the offense and a specific player, target him on the waiver wire.

A quarterback with a hot hand or a receiver who's racking up catches and yards can help you rattle off early wins.

Starting with a quarterback who deserves more fantasy spotlight, we'll highlight four potential breakout players who are rostered in fewer than 60 percent of Yahoo leagues as of Sunday 8 p.m. ET.