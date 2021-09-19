Fantasy Baseball 2021: Pickups and MLB Waiver-Wire Adds for Week 25

0 of 3

Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

Andrew Benintendi has been one of the hottest hitters in Major League Baseball in September.

The Kansas City Royals outfielder is 28-for-68 in September. That equates to a .412 batting average.

Even though Benintendi is on fire, he is available on the waiver wire in a decent amount of fantasy baseball leagues.

Benintendi could be the perfect play for fantasy players in need of help in all of the batting categories.

On the mound, Milwaukee's Eric Lauer and Colorado's Kyle Freeland are worth looks over the next week because of their unheralded consistency.