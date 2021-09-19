Fantasy Baseball 2021: Pickups and MLB Waiver-Wire Adds for Week 25

Fantasy Baseball 2021: Pickups and MLB Waiver-Wire Adds for Week 25September 19, 2021
Andrew Benintendi has been one of the hottest hitters in Major League Baseball in September.
The Kansas City Royals outfielder is 28-for-68 in September. That equates to a .412 batting average.
Even though Benintendi is on fire, he is available on the waiver wire in a decent amount of fantasy baseball leagues.
Benintendi could be the perfect play for fantasy players in need of help in all of the batting categories.
On the mound, Milwaukee's Eric Lauer and Colorado's Kyle Freeland are worth looks over the next week because of their unheralded consistency.
Andrew Benintendi, Of, Kansas City
Benintendi's September hot streak increased his usage in fantasy baseball leagues.
The outfielder is rostered in 63 percent of Yahoo leagues, which means there is still time to take advantage of his incredible run at the plate.
Benintendi produced back-to-back two-hit games on Friday and Saturday against the Seattle Mariners. That was an extension of his ridiculous multi-hit form over the last 18 days.
Benintendi has nine multi-hit performances this month. He has a five-hit game and a pair of four-hit outings as part of that run.
The left-handed hitter has been great for fantasy players in need of hits and all of the offensive splits. He also carries value in the RBI category. He produced 21 of his 65 season RBIs in September.
If you are in the 37 percent of Yahoo leagues in which Benintendi is not rostered, you should pick him up immediately.
Eric Lauer, SP, Milwaukee
Lauer's consistent season has been overshadowed by the performances of Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff and Freddy Peralta.
The left-handed hurler has not allowed four earned runs in an appearance since June 14. He started September by allowing a single earned run in a pair of seven-inning starts.
Lauer gave up one earned run on three hits over 5.1 innings in his last start against Cleveland on Sunday. He is scheduled to start on Sunday versus the Chicago Cubs.
Lauer could provide the perfect boost to fantasy teams in need of a final day push in head-to-head matchups.
He should carry value in fantasy playoff showdowns as well. He has been more consistent in the strikeout column lately, and he fanned a season-high eight batters in his last start versus Cleveland.
Lauer has just under one strikeout per inning. He should be used as a third or fourth starter on fantasy rosters that lowers ERA and adds to punchout totals.
Kyle Freeland, SP, Colorado
Freeland should be added off the waiver wire to boost your strikeout totals.
The Colorado southpaw has five or more strikeouts in seven of his nine starts dating back to the start of August.
Freeland turned in one of his best performances of the season on Saturday, as he held the Washington Nationals scoreless over six frames.
Freeland has much better road splits than home numbers, but that difference is skewed a bit since he made five of his last seven starts away from Coors Field.
The 28-year-old struck out 16 batters in his last two home starts on August 21 against Arizona and September 6 versus San Francisco.
If he keeps his earned runs down against San Francisco in his next start, Freeland could be a nice addition to your fantasy playoff rotation.