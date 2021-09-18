Fantasy Football Week 2 Rankings: Latest Position-by-Position Rundown

0 of 4

Andrew Harnik/Associated Press

There were some standout fantasy performances during Thursday night's game between the Washington Football Team and the New York Giants. However, quite a few of the players who provided them weren't in a ton of lineups.

Still, it's possible that you're either already in the lead or facing a deficit for Week 2. Either way, things could change in a hurry on Sunday, when 14 games will be taking place. That will be followed by a Monday night matchup between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers.

With another large NFL slate on the way, here are positional rankings for Week 2 in fantasy football, along with some sleepers to consider putting in your lineup this week.