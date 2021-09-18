Fantasy Football Week 2 Rankings: Latest Position-by-Position Rundown

Fantasy Football Week 2 Rankings: Latest Position-by-Position RundownSeptember 18, 2021
There were some standout fantasy performances during Thursday night's game between the Washington Football Team and the New York Giants. However, quite a few of the players who provided them weren't in a ton of lineups.
Still, it's possible that you're either already in the lead or facing a deficit for Week 2. Either way, things could change in a hurry on Sunday, when 14 games will be taking place. That will be followed by a Monday night matchup between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers.
With another large NFL slate on the way, here are positional rankings for Week 2 in fantasy football, along with some sleepers to consider putting in your lineup this week.
Quarterbacks
1. Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray vs. MIN
2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady vs. ATL
3. Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes at BAL
4. Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson vs. TEN
5. Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson vs. KC
6. Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert vs. DAL
7. Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers vs. DET
8. Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott at LAC
9. Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen at MIA
10. Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts vs. SF
Sleeper: Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings
Cousins and the Vikings should have to pass the ball a lot to keep up with the Cardinals. And that likely means a big fantasy day for Cousins, who continues to be a solid fantasy option on a weekly basis.
In Minnesota's season-opening loss to Cincinnati, Cousins passed for 351 yards and two touchdowns. While Arizona has a solid defense, it will likely have trouble trying to contain both Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen.
Considering this matchup, Cousins is a safe QB play with a ton of upside. If this game turns into an offensive shootout (which it may), then he could put up a huge number of points and be among the top fantasy quarterbacks of the week.
Running Backs
1. Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey vs. NO
2. Minnesota Vikings RB Dalvin Cook at ARI
3. Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb vs. HOU
4. Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry at SEA
5. New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara at CAR
6. Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor vs. LAR
7. Chicago Bears RB David Montgomery vs. CIN
8. Green Bay Packers RB Aaron Jones vs. DET
9. Cincinnati Bengals RB Joe Mixon at CHI
10. New England Patriots RB Damien Harris at NYJ
Sleeper: Ronald Jones II, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
It'll feel risky putting Jones into your lineup after he had only four carries for 14 yards and lost a fumble in Week 1. But don't forget how much success he had in 2020, when he amassed 978 rushing yards and eight touchdowns in the best year of his career.
Earlier this week, Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians reinforced that Jones is still the team's starting RB. So the opportunities should be there for him to have a bounce-back showing, especially if he can avoid early mistakes.
Jones is a starting option because the Buccaneers are facing the Falcons, who have a bad defense. Tampa Bay is likely to build a big lead early and keep the ball on the ground late, which should allow Jones to rack up some yards.
Wide Receivers
1. Kansas City Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill at BAL
2. Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins vs. MIN
3. Green Bay Packers WR Davante Adams vs. DET
4. Los Angeles Chargers WR Keenan Allen vs. DAL
5. Seattle Seahawks WR DK Metcalf vs. TEN
6. Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs at MIA
7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin vs. ATL
8. Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson at ARI
9. Dallas Cowboys WR Amari Cooper at LAC
10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown vs. ATL
Sleeper: Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers
After the Buccaneers aired it out against the Cowboys last week, it's the Chargers' turn to capitalize against a weak defense. Los Angeles put up solid numbers in its Week 1 win over Washington, and it should do the same or even better against Dallas.
Williams was a breakout candidate heading into 2021, and he impressed in the Chargers' opener, hauling in eight passes for 82 yards and a touchdown. Not only that, but he was targeted 12 times by quarterback Justin Herbert, showing there's plenty of opportunities for both Williams and Keenan Allen (who had nine catches for 100 yards on 13 targets).
Herbert and Allen are likely to fare well against the Cowboys, but that's to be expected of them every week. Williams could get to that point, too, but he hasn't had enough consistent success yet in his career. But expect him to have another big showing this week.
Tight Ends
1. Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce at BAL
2. Detroit Lions TE T.J. Hockenson at GB
3. San Francisco 49ers TE George Kittle at PHI
4. Las Vegas Raiders TE Darren Waller at PIT
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski vs. ATL
6. Baltimore Ravens TE Mark Andrews vs. KC
7. Denver Broncos TE Noah Fant at JAX
8. Los Angeles Rams TE Tyler Higbee at IND
9. Atlanta Falcons TE Kyle Pitts at TB
10. Green Bay Packers TE Robert Tonyan vs. DET
Sleeper: Gerald Everett, Seattle Seahawks
The Titans defense is coming off a Week 1 loss in which they gave up 38 points and 416 total yards to the Cardinals. Sure, Arizona's offense is really good, but Tennessee may also continue to have trouble trying to stop some of the better teams in the NFL.
That includes the Seahawks, who are likely to give the Titans more trouble in Week 2. Russell Wilson should have a big game while utilizing multiple playmakers, and Everett is a candidate to capitalize after he had two receptions for 20 yards and a touchdown in Week 1 against the Colts.
Although Everett's fantasy success is largely dependent on whether he can score a touchdown, there's a good chance he'll get into the end zone again this week.