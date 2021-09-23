1 Player on Every NFL Team Who Has Earned More Playing Time

0 of 32

Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press

Two weeks into the NFL season, every team can make at least one tweak to its starting lineup or rotations at a position. Some players have already earned more time on the field.

A coaching staff may ease a young player into a role rather than put too much on his plate within the first couple of weeks. That being said, every club should reevaluate its plans on a weekly basis.

If an inexperienced linebacker makes an impact in flashes, he could become a valuable asset on every down. When a quarterback develops a connection with the third or fourth wideout on the depth chart, the offensive coordinator should use more three-wide-receiver sets to bolster the passing attack. In case of injuries, a battle-tested veteran can fill a void.

Going into Week 3, we'll take a look at a player from each team who's done enough in the first two games to see more playing time.