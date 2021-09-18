10 NHL Players with the Most to Prove in 2021-22

0 of 10

Glenn James/Getty Images

A new NHL season provides each player with an opportunity to improve their game. Some, however, enter 2021-22 facing unique challenges to overcome compared to previous campaigns.

Some, such as Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov, will attempt to bounce back from difficult performances last season. Others, like Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones, will be out to prove themselves with new teams.

Here are 10 NHL players we believe have the most to prove this season. We'll examine the issues they face and what will be expected of them. A player's experience, skills, contract and role with their respective team also factored into this ranking.

