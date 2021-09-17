Daily Fantasy Football Week 2: Strategy Advice for DraftKings, FanDuel Lineups

0 of 3

Steve Luciano/Associated Press

The start of the Urban Meyer era in Jacksonville did not get off to a great start.

The Jaguars struggled to contain the Houston Texans offense in Week 1. They conceded 449 total yards and 37 points to a team that was not projected to win many games.

Jacksonville finds itself in a similar situation for its home opener against the Denver Broncos. Even though Denver's offense is missing Jerry Jeudy, it could be a great unit to stack in daily fantasy football contests.

Denver played well on the road against the New York Giants in Week 1 by posting 27 points. Teddy Bridgewater commanded the offense well without the second-year wide receiver on the field.

The Broncos are one of a few teams that should be utilized in DFS lineup stacks for Week 2. The Seattle Seahawks could be a great play as well as they return home to face a Tennessee Titans defense that struggled to contain Kyler Murray in the opening weekend.