Daily Fantasy Football Week 2: Strategy Advice for DraftKings, FanDuel LineupsSeptember 17, 2021
Daily Fantasy Football Week 2: Strategy Advice for DraftKings, FanDuel Lineups
The start of the Urban Meyer era in Jacksonville did not get off to a great start.
The Jaguars struggled to contain the Houston Texans offense in Week 1. They conceded 449 total yards and 37 points to a team that was not projected to win many games.
Jacksonville finds itself in a similar situation for its home opener against the Denver Broncos. Even though Denver's offense is missing Jerry Jeudy, it could be a great unit to stack in daily fantasy football contests.
Denver played well on the road against the New York Giants in Week 1 by posting 27 points. Teddy Bridgewater commanded the offense well without the second-year wide receiver on the field.
The Broncos are one of a few teams that should be utilized in DFS lineup stacks for Week 2. The Seattle Seahawks could be a great play as well as they return home to face a Tennessee Titans defense that struggled to contain Kyler Murray in the opening weekend.
Stack Denver Against Jacksonville
The Broncos may not come to mind as the first offense to stack in DFS lineups, but the production is there from Week 1 to suggest they will take advantage of Jacksonville's defense in Week 2.
Bridgewater completed 28 of his 36 passes and recorded 264 yards in his first game as Broncos starter.
Nine Denver players caught a pass from the new starter, but there was a clear gap between the top few receivers. The high volume is needed for a stack to work.
Tight end Noah Fant caught six of his eight targets, and Tim Patrick recorded 39 yards and a score off his four receptions.
Fant and Patrick are the best options to stack alongside Bridgewater. Patrick should take up some of Jeudy's production in the passing game.
K.J. Hamler may be a top sleeper pick. He had 41 yards off three receptions in Week 1, and he could be utilized as a deep threat to exploit the weaknesses in the Jaguars secondary.
The Jaguars let up 13.9 yards per catch and 160 rushing yards to Houston, which could lead you toward Melvin Gordon III or Javonte Williams at running back.
Williams carried the ball on three more occasions, but Gordon had a 70-yard run that gave him an advantage of 56 yards over the rookie.
If Denver's split running back production scares you, Bridgewater and his top targets should be members of the stack.
Run with Russell Wilson and the Seahawks
The Seattle Seahawks have a blue print to beating the Titans that was put into action by the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1.
The Titans had trouble dealing with Kyler Murray's elusiveness in the pocket. Tennessee sacked him twice on 32 pass attempts.
Russell Wilson could hurt the Titans defense in a similar capacity while looking for DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett on Sunday.
Wilson had 254 passing yards and four touchdowns in Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts, who were supposed to have one of the best defenses in the AFC.
Wilson did not need to run the ball much since Chris Carson turned in 91 yards off 16 carries. The Arizona running backs had 33 carries for 136 yards at Nissan Stadium.
Seattle's top players carry larger fantasy price tags than the Denver stars do against Jacksonville, but a Wilson-led stack could be the safer play.
The Seahawks should benefit from the raucous home crowd inside Lumen Field. Seattle was 7-1 on its home turf in 2020 without full capacity crowds.
Wilson had 25 passing touchdowns at home in 2020. He had three or more touchdown passes in the first four games in Washington.
If Wilson gets off to a similar start this season, he could once again be one of the highest scorers in DFS contests. The same could be said about Metcalf and Lockett at wide receiver.
Take Alvin Kamara over Christian McCaffrey
Alvin Kamara and Christian McCaffrey will go head-to-head at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday.
McCaffrey carries a higher price than Kamara in both FanDuel and DraftKings DFS contests, but he might not be worth the large price tag.
McCaffrey only has 193 rushing yards and two touchdowns off 60 attempts in his career against the Saints. He is also 1-5 in his career against his NFC South rival.
Conversely. Kamara is 6-0 in his career versus the Panthers. The Saints running back has 340 rushing yards and six scores in those contests.
McCaffrey carried a larger workload in Week 1, but he also faced a weaker opponent in the New York Jets. The Saints blew out the Green Bay Packers, but the NFC North side is still expected to be a playoff contender.
Kamara had one fewer rushing touch than McCaffrey for 15 fewer yards. McCaffrey had the edge in the passing game with nine receptions for 89 yards.
McCaffrey's receiving totals will likely regress against a tougher defense, and that levels out the playing field.
Kamara should be the pick if you have to choose between the two because the ground production is similar and he has better overall numbers in the matchup.
It would be feasible to put the two high-priced running backs in the same lineup, but to do so, you will need to find some gems at other positions, like the Broncos wideouts, to get high production from your lineup.
Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.
Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com for details.
Eligibility restrictions apply. See fanduel.com for details.