Fantasy Football Week 2 Rankings: Projections for Players with Matchups We Love

0 of 4

Brett Carlsen/Associated Press

In the fantasy football world, there are tricky matchups, solid ones and those that have you salivating before the weekend even arrives.

We're here to look at the latter.

Great matchups can mean everything to a fantasy footballer. They can turn sixth-round rookie Elijah Mitchell into a 100-yard rusher. They can grant Sam Darnold proper revenge with a 279-yard, two-score performance against his old team. They can let Kirk Cousins sprint into the new season with a 351-yard, two-touchdown opener.

And when a great player gets a great matchup? That's when the stat sheet can really get silly.

While ranking the four offensive positions for Week 2, we're busting out the crystal ball to project what a star at each spot will do in a drool-worthy matchup.