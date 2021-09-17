Fantasy Football Week 2 Rankings: Projections for Players with Matchups We Love

Fantasy Football Week 2 Rankings: Projections for Players with Matchups We LoveSeptember 17, 2021
In the fantasy football world, there are tricky matchups, solid ones and those that have you salivating before the weekend even arrives.
We're here to look at the latter.
Great matchups can mean everything to a fantasy footballer. They can turn sixth-round rookie Elijah Mitchell into a 100-yard rusher. They can grant Sam Darnold proper revenge with a 279-yard, two-score performance against his old team. They can let Kirk Cousins sprint into the new season with a 351-yard, two-touchdown opener.
And when a great player gets a great matchup? That's when the stat sheet can really get silly.
While ranking the four offensive positions for Week 2, we're busting out the crystal ball to project what a star at each spot will do in a drool-worthy matchup.
Quarterback
Top 10
1. Patrick Mahomes, KC (at BAL)
2. Kyler Murray, ARI (vs. MIN)
3. Russell Wilson, SEA (vs. TEN)
4. Tom Brady, TB (vs. ATL)
5. Josh Allen, BUF (at MIA)
6. Aaron Rodgers, GB (vs. DET)
7. Lamar Jackson, BAL (vs. KC)
8. Dak Prescott, DAL (at LAC)
9. Justin Herbert, LAC (vs. DAL)
10. Jalen Hurts, PHI (vs. SF)
Best Matchup: Tom Brady vs. Atlanta Falcons
Last year, the Falcons allowed the second-most fantasy points to the quarterback position. This year, they seem right on that same path after allowing Jalen Hurts to go bananas in Week 1 (27-of-35 for 264 yards and three touchdowns, plus 62 rushing yards).
Tom Brady, who dropped 379 yards and four scores on the Cowboys last week, should do damage against this defense. In two matchups against Atlanta last season, he totaled 789 passing yards and six touchdowns. It's hard to imagine what would be considered too outlandish for a projection here.
Projected stats: 338 passing yards, three touchdowns
Running Back
Top 20
1. Christian McCaffrey, CAR (vs. NO)
2. Dalvin Cook, MIN (at ARI)
3. Alvin Kamara, NO (at CAR)
4. Derrick Henry, TEN (at SEA)
5. Nick Chubb, CLE (vs. HOU)
6. Najee Harris, PIT (vs. LV)
7. Aaron Jones, GB (vs. DET)
8. Austin Ekeler, LAC (vs. DAL)
9. Ezekiel Elliott, DAL (at LAC)
10. Joe Mixon, CIN (at CHI)
11. Jonathan Taylor, IND (vs. LAR)
12. Chris Carson, SEA (vs. TEN)
13. David Montgomery, CHI (vs. CIN)
14. D'Andre Swift, DET (at GB)
15. Darrell Henderson, LAR (at IND)
16. Miles Sanders, PHI (vs. SF)
17. Chase Edmonds, ARI (vs. MIN)
18. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC (at BAL)
19. Damien Harris, NE (at NYJ)
20. Leonard Fournette, TB (vs. ATL)
Best Matchup: Aaron Jones vs. Detroit Lions
While Aaron Jones can run hot and cold at times, he rarely ever freezes up the way he did in Week 1 (five carries for nine yards, two receptions for 13 yards). But Green Bay's entire offense was stuck in the mud, and it feels like the kind of performance fantasy managers need to flush from their mind.
For now, there are reasons to keep believing in Jones and the Packers, and both should be primed for a major bounce-back in Week 2. A date with Detroit's defense is about as good as it can get for a running back. The Lions allowed more fantasy points to the position than anyone last season, and they just let the San Francisco 49ers rush for 131 yards and two scores despite the fact their starter, Raheem Mostert, went down after just two carries.
Projected stats: 81 rushing yards, 32 receiving yards, one touchdown
Wide Receiver
Top 20
1. Davante Adams, GB (vs. DET)
2. Tyreek Hill, KC (at BAL)
3. DeAndre Hopkins, ARI (vs. MIN)
4. DK Metcalf, SEA (vs. TEN)
5. Calvin Ridley, ATL (at TB)
6. Stefon Diggs, BUF (at MIA)
7. Keenan Allen, LAC (vs. DAL)
8. Amari Cooper, DAL (at LAC)
9. Justin Jefferson, MIN (at ARI)
10. Tyler Lockett, SEA (vs. TEN)
11. Cooper Kupp, LAR (at IND)
12. A.J. Brown, TEN (at SEA)
13. CeeDee Lamb, DAL (at LAC)
14. Adam Thielen, MIN (at ARI)
15. Robert Woods, LAR (at IND)
16. Allen Robinson II, CHI (vs. CIN)
17. Deebo Samuel, SF (at PHI)
18. Chris Godwin, TB (vs. ATL)
19. Ja'Marr Chase, CIN (at CHI)
20. Mike Evans, TB (vs. ATL)
Best Matchup: DK Metcalf vs. Tennessee Titans
Tennessee's pass defense is nothing if not consistent. A year after allowing the second-most fantasy points to wide receivers, the Titans are back in that exact same spot after Week 1.
DK Metcalf can run wild against anyone, and with his breakaway burst, he doesn't need a lot of receptions to put up big numbers. If the Titans and Seattle Seahawks are trading shots in this potential shootout, Metcalf could be delivering some of Seattle's biggest blows.
Projected stats: Seven receptions, 119 yards, one touchdown
Tight End
Top 10
1. Travis Kelce, KC (at BAL)
2. Darren Waller, LV (at PIT)
3. George Kittle, SF (at PHI)
4. T.H. Hockenson, DET (at GB)
5. Mark Andrews, BAL (vs. KC)
6. Kyle Pitts, ATL (at TB)
7. Noah Fant, DEN (at JAX)
8. Rob Gronkowski, TB (vs. ATL)
9. Tyler Higbee, LAR (at IND)
10. Dallas Goedert, PHI (vs. SF)
Best Matchup: Mark Andrews vs. Kansas City Chiefs
You'd think the Chiefs' defenders would know how to deal with tight ends after locking horns with Travis Kelce at every practice. But Kansas City was the sixth-worst defense against the position last season, and in Week 1, it watched David Njoku, Austin Hooper and Harrison Bryant combine for seven receptions and 120 yards.
Mark Andrews always offers a decent floor by way of his volume—he was second on the Baltimore Ravens in targets last season and third in Week 1—and this matchup puts his ceiling higher than most.
Projected stats: Six receptions, 71 yards, one touchdown