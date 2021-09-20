Way-Too-Early NFL Playoff Predictions

2 of 7

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

No. 7 Las Vegas Raiders (9-8) at No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs (14-3)

The Kansas City Chiefs offense remains razor-sharp with quarterback Patrick Mahomes at the helm behind a new offensive line. He's thrown for six touchdowns while taking just two sacks.

The Raiders have knocked off two playoff squads from the previous campaign in the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers. Derek Carr has continued to show improvement under head coach Jon Gruden, throwing for 817 yards, four touchdowns and just one interception in two games. Now, he has significant help from a defense that's recorded five sacks and forced three turnovers.

Despite the Raiders' improvements, the Chiefs will give them too much to handle at Arrowhead Stadium in a playoff setting, which would be Carr's first postseason game. Kansas City's offensive line will give Mahomes just enough time to pick apart the Raiders secondary for the win.

Prediction: Chiefs 30, Raiders 24

No. 6 New England Patriots (10-7) at No. 3 Cleveland Browns (11-6)

The New England Patriots return to the playoffs with rookie quarterback Mac Jones, who's efficient from the pocket with a 73.9 percent completion rate. With a stout defense, this team will put the Cleveland Browns on upset alert, but the home squad has an advantage at the most important position.

Baker Mayfield, who led Cleveland to a playoff win last year, is more trustworthy than a rookie in a tight postseason matchup. Secondly, at this point, the former should have wideout Odell Beckham Jr. back in action, which would allow the Browns to challenge the Patriots secondary.

As New England loads the box to stop running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, Mayfield connects with Beckham on a couple of deep balls to push the Browns over the top for the win. Jones' efficient play isn't enough to keep pace with Cleveland.

Prediction: Browns 24, Patriots 20

No. 5 Baltimore Ravens (10-7) at No. 4 Tennessee Titans (9-8)

In Week 2, without their top three running backs, the Baltimore Ravens' ground attack rushed for 251 yards in a win over the Kansas City Chiefs, who haven't lost a September game since the 2016 season. The Ravens still have a viable offense with quarterback Lamar Jackson on the field.

The Tennessee Titans are a work in progress with new coordinators on both sides of the ball. In two games, they've allowed 68 points, but the offense bounced back with 33 points after scoring just 13 against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1.

Yet the Titans offensive line has struggled in both games. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been sacked nine times. Until Tennessee solves its pass protection issues, this team will fall short against a defense that relies heavily on blitzes and shooting gaps.

The Ravens bottle up running back Derrick Henry and effectively move the ball on the ground with multiple ball-carriers.

Prediction: Ravens 23, Titans 17