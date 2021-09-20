Way-Too-Early NFL Playoff PredictionsSeptember 20, 2021
Way-Too-Early NFL Playoff Predictions
After two NFL Sundays, you may want to adjust your playoff projections.
The Green Bay Packers didn't look like a Super Bowl contender in their season opener. Meanwhile, the Las Vegas Raiders have jumped out to a hot start with two quality wins.
The Baltimore Ravens lost three key players who tore their ACLs in cornerback Marcus Peters along with running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards. Will those injuries hurt the club's chance at a playoff berth?
What about the Arizona Cardinals? Can they make the postseason cut with Kyler Murray playing at a high level? Will we see a rookie quarterback lead his team to a division title or a wild-card spot?
We'll project the playoff matchups and results of each round through Super Bowl 56. Which team will walk out of SoFi Stadium with the Lombardi Trophy on Feb. 13?
NFC Wild Card Round
No. 7 San Francisco 49ers (10-7) at No. 2 Green Bay Packers (13-4)
The San Francisco 49ers cannot avoid the injury bug. They lost running back Raheem Mostert (knee surgery) and cornerback Jason Verrett (torn ACL) for the season. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, linebacker Dre Greenlaw will undergo core muscle surgery.
Despite the injuries, the 49ers still have their key defenders in Nick Bosa, Fred Warner and Arik Armstead coupled with head coach Kyle Shanahan's effective run-heavy offensive attack that features rookie sixth-rounder Elijah Mitchell.
However, San Francisco will run into a top-tier quarterback in Aaron Rodgers, who should bounce back from a subpar Week 1 performance. He'll carve up the 49ers secondary, specifically on the boundary. San Francisco may have a glaring weakness on the back end if newcomers Josh Norman and Dre Kirkpatrick see significant playing time following Verrett's injury.
Wideout Davante Adams will post gaudy numbers and lead the Packers to victory.
Prediction: Packers 30, 49ers 23
No. 6 New Orleans Saints (10-7) at No. 3 Seattle Seahawks (12-5)
The New Orleans Saints crushed the Green Bay Packers 38-3 and then fell 26-7 to the Carolina Panthers. As the season progresses, quarterback Jameis Winston will settle in and wideout Michael Thomas (ankle surgery) will return to uplift the offense, which will take some pressure off the defense.
As the No. 6 seed, the Saints would face the Seattle Seahawks' fast-paced offense that's allowed quarterback Russell Wilson to cook again and do so efficiently. He's thrown for six touchdowns with a 74.1 percent completion rate.
Though the Saints field a tough defense, they'll likely depend on two playmakers for the entire campaign: running back Alvin Kamara and Thomas once he's off injured reserve. Winston won't have enough weapons to edge Wilson, DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Chris Carson in Seattle.
Prediction: Seahawks 26, Saints 24
No. 5 Los Angeles Rams (11-6) at No. 4 Dallas Cowboys (10-7)
Quarterback Dak Prescott has the ability to carry the Dallas Cowboys to a division title with his pass-catching unit that features Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup (who going to miss some games with a calf injury) and Dalton Schultz.
Offensively, the Cowboys will meet their match in a game against the Los Angeles Rams. Matthew Stafford has elevated head coach Sean McVay's team with his ability to make off-platform throws downfield.
The Rams win this contest because of their defense, which ranked first in points and yards allowed last season. The unit may take a slight step back under play-caller Raheem Morris, who replaced Brandon Staley, but defensive tackle Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey can neutralize some of the Cowboys' playmakers on the ground and in the passing game.
Prediction: Rams 34, Cowboys 27
AFC Wild Card Round
No. 7 Las Vegas Raiders (9-8) at No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs (14-3)
The Kansas City Chiefs offense remains razor-sharp with quarterback Patrick Mahomes at the helm behind a new offensive line. He's thrown for six touchdowns while taking just two sacks.
The Raiders have knocked off two playoff squads from the previous campaign in the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers. Derek Carr has continued to show improvement under head coach Jon Gruden, throwing for 817 yards, four touchdowns and just one interception in two games. Now, he has significant help from a defense that's recorded five sacks and forced three turnovers.
Despite the Raiders' improvements, the Chiefs will give them too much to handle at Arrowhead Stadium in a playoff setting, which would be Carr's first postseason game. Kansas City's offensive line will give Mahomes just enough time to pick apart the Raiders secondary for the win.
Prediction: Chiefs 30, Raiders 24
No. 6 New England Patriots (10-7) at No. 3 Cleveland Browns (11-6)
The New England Patriots return to the playoffs with rookie quarterback Mac Jones, who's efficient from the pocket with a 73.9 percent completion rate. With a stout defense, this team will put the Cleveland Browns on upset alert, but the home squad has an advantage at the most important position.
Baker Mayfield, who led Cleveland to a playoff win last year, is more trustworthy than a rookie in a tight postseason matchup. Secondly, at this point, the former should have wideout Odell Beckham Jr. back in action, which would allow the Browns to challenge the Patriots secondary.
As New England loads the box to stop running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, Mayfield connects with Beckham on a couple of deep balls to push the Browns over the top for the win. Jones' efficient play isn't enough to keep pace with Cleveland.
Prediction: Browns 24, Patriots 20
No. 5 Baltimore Ravens (10-7) at No. 4 Tennessee Titans (9-8)
In Week 2, without their top three running backs, the Baltimore Ravens' ground attack rushed for 251 yards in a win over the Kansas City Chiefs, who haven't lost a September game since the 2016 season. The Ravens still have a viable offense with quarterback Lamar Jackson on the field.
The Tennessee Titans are a work in progress with new coordinators on both sides of the ball. In two games, they've allowed 68 points, but the offense bounced back with 33 points after scoring just 13 against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1.
Yet the Titans offensive line has struggled in both games. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been sacked nine times. Until Tennessee solves its pass protection issues, this team will fall short against a defense that relies heavily on blitzes and shooting gaps.
The Ravens bottle up running back Derrick Henry and effectively move the ball on the ground with multiple ball-carriers.
Prediction: Ravens 23, Titans 17
NFC Divisional Round
No. 5 Los Angeles Rams (11-6) at No. 1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (15-2)
Just like the Dallas Cowboys, the Rams' passing attack will have some success against the Buccaneers secondary. Wideouts Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp could have big games, but Los Angeles may run into some issues on defense.
The Rams may miss former defensive coordinator Brandon Staley in this matchup. While the defense ravaged the Chicago Bears' shaky offensive line that has new starters at both tackle spots and sacked Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz three times, Tom Brady plays with top-tier pass protection and a plethora of perimeter playmakers.
On the back end, the Rams don't have multiple high-level cornerbacks (near Jalen Ramsey's level) to cover wideouts Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown.
The Buccaneers pass rush will make its presence felt down the stretch. Edge-rushers Shaquil Barrett, Jason Pierre-Paul and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka pull together to spoil quarterback Matthew Stafford's return to the playoffs.
Prediction: Bucs 37, Rams 34
No. 3 Seattle Seahawks (12-5) at No. 2 Green Bay Packers (13-4)
In a battle between two top-five quarterbacks, the winner of this game may have to score 40 points. While Russell Wilson can certainly reach that mark in an uptempo offense, Aaron Rodgers is also capable, assuming he shakes off an awful Week 1 performance against the Saints.
Rodgers and wideout Davante Adams will test Seahawks cornerbacks D.J. Reed and Tre Flowers on the boundary. However, the Packers signal-caller may feel a little too much heat in the pocket. Remember, Green Bay lost All-Pro center Corey Linsley in free agency, and two-time All-Pro tackle David Bakhtiari has to work his way back from a torn ACL.
In Week 1, Saints defensive ends Cameron Jordan and Tanoh Kpassagnon recorded a combined six quarterback pressures in a blowout win over the Packers. The Seahawks can apply consistent pressure as well, as they've logged six sacks in two games.
Seattle will attack the pocket and make Rodgers uncomfortable in stretches to pull off a road victory.
Prediction: Seahawks 41, Packers 37
AFC Divisional Round
No. 5 Baltimore Ravens (10-7) at No. 1 Buffalo Bills (14-3)
The Baltimore Ravens are always dangerous with Lamar Jackson at QB and that ground-based attack, but offensive coordinator Brian Daboll will also force Baltimore to respect a well-rounded run game that features Devin Singletary, Matt Breida and Zack Moss.
Josh Allen won't have to make significant contributions to the ground attack. With the Ravens' eye on the backfield, the Bills will have a shot at some chunk plays over the top. Stefon Diggs is obviously a No. 1 guy, but Emmanuel Sanders and Cole Beasley will offer production on the boundary and in the slot, respectively.
Allen will lead the Bills to a win with some big-time throws downfield.
Prediction: Bills 23, Ravens 20
No. 3 Cleveland Browns (11-6) at No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs (14-3)
In a Week 1 rematch, the Browns will face the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium again. This would be the third game between these clubs in one year.
The Browns can lean on past experiences to tweak their defensive strategy in preparation for Mahomes, but they cannot do much to stop the Chiefs' electric passing game. In the previous meeting, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce combined for 17 catches, 273 yards and three touchdowns.
Until Baker Mayfield shows the ability to lead his team up and down the field in a scoring shootout, the Browns will fall short against the Chiefs' high-powered offense.
Defensive ends Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney will make Mahomes uncomfortable on a few possessions, but Mayfield fails to close the deal on a game-defining drive late in the fourth quarter.
Prediction: Chiefs 34, Browns 28
NFC Championship Game
No. 3 Seattle Seahawks (12-5) at No. 1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (15-2)
Russell Wilson has the firepower to match Tom Brady and the Buccaneers offense. With DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett on the perimeter, Seattle should push the reigning champions to the brink of elimination.
However, Seattle may lose some of its offensive balance. Running back Chris Carson would have a tough matchup against the Buccaneers, who fielded the stingiest run defense without nose tackle Vita Vea for 11 games last year. With him back in the middle, the Seahawks offense could become one-dimensional in its attack.
While Wilson tries to rack up yards and points with Metcalf and Lockett, the Buccaneers edge-rushers can tee off on him if Seattle has to abandon an ineffective ground game.
Meanwhile, the Seahawks' mediocre run defense will struggle to fill defensive tackle Jarran Reed's void on the front line. The Buccaneers can control the tempo of this matchup with running backs Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones II.
Tampa Bay milks the clock to keep Wilson off the field and kicks a game-winning field goal to reach back-to-back Super Bowls.
Prediction: Bucs 30, Seahawks 27
AFC Championship Game
No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs (14-3) at No. 1 Buffalo Bills (14-3)
Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen will put on a show. Expect both quarterbacks to carry their teams, though this battle boils down to matchups in the trenches.
Though the Chiefs have Chris Jones, Frank Clark and Jarran Reed, they'll go up against a cohesive front line. All five of the Bills' starting offensive linemen played at least seven games last season.
Juxtapose that with Kansas City's five-man unit that features two rookies in center Creed Humphrey and right guard Trey Smith along with first-time starting right tackle Lucas Niang. Buffalo can take advantage of the three inexperienced linemen with a revamped pass rush.
The Bills drafted Greg Rousseau and Boogie Basham in the first and second rounds, respectively. With those acquisitions coupled with Mario Addison, Jerry Hughes and Ed Oliver, Buffalo has enough capable pass-rushers to win at the line of scrimmage, specifically on the right side against first-time starters.
The Bills' defensive front will tip the scale in their favor and lead them to Super Bowl 56.
Prediction: Bills 34, Chiefs 31
Super Bowl LVI
No. 1 Buffalo Bills (14-3) vs. No. 1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (15-2)
The top seeds in both conferences square off in an epic battle between Josh Allen, a budding star quarterback, and Tom Brady, arguably the best signal-caller in NFL history.
Allen will showcase his strong and accurate arm while Brady marches up and down the field with precision passes. Expect both defenses to give up 30-plus points as the quarterbacks duel between possessions.
In a tight contest, Brady and his offense get the upper hand over Allen, who would make his first Super Bowl appearance. The Buccaneers' stout defensive front will force the Bills signal-caller to make a costly mistake.
As we saw in last year's Super Bowl, Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles knows how to dial up pressure on the big stage. Vita Vea will stuff the run while Shaquil Barrett, Jason Pierre-Paul and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka fold the edges of the pocket.
The Bills battle the Buccaneers down the wire, and Brady engineers a game-winning drive off a turnover.
Prediction: Bucs 33, Bills 31