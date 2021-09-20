NBA Trade Ideas to Create the Next Superteams

3 of 4

Richard W. Rodriguez/Associated Press

Dallas Mavericks Receive: Klay Thompson, Terrence Ross, Chuma Okeke

Golden State Warriors Receive: Tim Hardaway Jr., Gary Harris, Dwight Powell, Jalen Brunson

Orlando Magic Receive: Kevon Looney, Boban Marjanovic, Josh Green, 2022 first-round pick (via Warriors, lottery-protected in 2022, top-10 protected in 2023, top-five protected in 2024)

For a deal like this to ever get past an initial phone call, two unrealistic conditions must be met. First, the Warriors and Mavericks would need to have vastly different opinions of Klay Thompson's ability to play up to his contract after two full seasons spent rehabbing serious injuries. Second, the Dubs would have to reach a point of such financial stress that they'd even consider moving a universally beloved mainstay in the interest of tax relief.

In reality, neither of those conditions are likely to arise. But supposing they did, you can see a half-sensible argument for the Mavs to add perhaps the best three-and-D wing in league history to complement Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis.

If Thompson returns to something like 80 percent of his peak level, he will be a major upgrade over Tim Hardaway Jr., a fine player in his own right. The longtime Warrior's off-ball impact on a defense may only be matched by Stephen Curry's. It's a five-alarm fire at all times when Thompson is sprinting around screens, and the attention he draws during that endless emergency opens avenues for teammates to score.

Doncic would feast with added space and defensive attention diverted elsewhere. And that's to say nothing of Dallas gaining a switchable wing defender who early in his career wrangled everyone from Tony Parker to Kevin Love. That's not to say Thompson remains such an elite force on D, but he'd be a clear improvement.

Terrence Ross would replace Hardaway's microwave scoring, and Chuma Okeke is a tantalizing young piece who figures to outproduce Dwight Powell going forward.

Golden State splits up Thompson's salary into more manageable chunks, adding depth across its rotation. Gary Harris' stock has plummeted, but he's functional perimeter defense laced with conceptual offense. Jalen Brunson is a capable backup floor general who provides a dab of much-needed secondary creation, at least during the regular season. If the Warriors want to add another superstar to replace Thompson, they would have several packageable salaries, not to mention their full stable of young players, to pursue that option.

Orlando slides in as a facilitator, greasing the skids by throwing the Mavs Ross and Okeke while taking back cheap salaries in Kevon Looney and Boban Marjanovic, a young prospect in Josh Green and a first-rounder.

Maybe Thompson wouldn't turn Dallas into an indomitable juggernaut, but he'd represent a much more meaningful acquisition (at a perfect position) than the Mavericks have managed during so many ill-fated attempts to find such a player in free agency.