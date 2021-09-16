Fantasy Football Week 2: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

9 of 9

As is the case every week, we'll wrap this week's edition of Start/Sit with some rapid-fire answers to reader questions.

Have more Start/Sit questions? Leave them in the comments. I try to spend a few hours in there on Friday and/or Saturday answering as many as possible.

Deebo or Julio PPR? -- @ZachAllStar2021

I remain confident that Julio Jones will get things rolling in his new home in short order. But San Francisco's Deebo Samuel is the unquestioned No. 1 wide receiver for the 49ers, and he's coming off a huge game against the Detroit Lions. Samuel all day.

James Robinson, Tee Higgins or Darrell Henderson for flex PPR? -- @supermonkey3000

Generally speaking, I tend to favor running backs over wide receivers in flex spots. But Urban Meyer has seemingly forgotten that James Robinson is on the Jaguars, and Darrell Henderson Jr. wasn't especially impressive for the Rams in Week 1. With the benefit of PPR, give me Cincinnati's Tee Higgins, who caught four passes for 58 yards and a score in last week's win over the Vikings.

How y'all feeling about Mark Ingram? -- @MississippiBoy

Mark Ingram II was a pleasant surprise for fantasy managers in Week 1, grinding out 85 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries. But that's still less than 3.5 yards per carry, and that came with the Houston Texans playing with a lead all day. That isn't likely to be a regular occurrence, which makes him a low-end flex play at best Sunday against the Browns.

Chase Edmonds, Chase Claypool or Laviska Shenault at flex in a full PPR league? -- @tclark16hcs

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool and Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. each have the potential to post big scores in the right matchup. But both are also high-variance "boom/bust" fantasy options. Meanwhile, Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds amassed 16 touches and over 100 total yards against the Titans. Edmonds is the play.

Robby Anderson or Brandin Cooks for WR2 full PPR? -- @bryandawson

Carolina's Robby Anderson made the most of his lone catch last week, hauling in a 57-yard score. But while he was targeted only three times, Brandin Cooks of the Texans caught five of his seven targets for 132 yards. With Houston likely to be playing from behind against Cleveland in Week 2, Cooks should yet again see a healthy target share.

Josh Allen or Aaron Rodgers…who has the better bounceback game? -- @blacknate

I have already mentioned that I expect Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers to pour it on the hapless Lions in Week 2. Rodgers also has a better matchup than Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills. But in two starts against the Dolphins in 2020, Allen averaged almost 320 passing yards and 3.5 passing touchdowns per game. Both are great Week 2 fantasy plays, but Allen has more upside of the two.

Start Mike Davis or Leonard Fournette? -- @kjstixx

Most weeks, this decision would be obvious. Mike Davis of the Falcons is an unquestioned lead back, while Leonard Fournette of the Buccaneers shares touches with Ronald Jones II and Giovani Bernard. But in Week 2, Davis faces Tampa's league-leading run defense, which just completely stymied Ezekiel Elliott. Fournette isn't a great play, but he's the better one.

