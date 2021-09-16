1 Change Each NFL Team Has to Make After Week 1

0 of 32

David Becker/Associated Press

We learned a lot about each NFL team during training camps and in the preseason. However, scrimmages and exhibition games do not accurately simulate the real thing. We got a much clearer picture of what teams are and aren't going to be during Week 1. Now, it's time for the in-season adjustments to begin.

Adjustments are a huge part of the NFL game, of course, and week-to-week tweaks can mean the difference between a promising campaign and a successful one. Massive roster or scheme changes are no longer realistic options.

No matter how teams fared in Week 1, each has an adjustment that needs to be made. It could be as simple as eliminating a repeated miscue or as drastic as replacing a high-profile player, but something needs to change. We'll examine these potential changes here, and all aspects of a franchise—roster makeup, coaching focus, strategy, etc.—are fair game.