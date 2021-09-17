It's Time to Hop on the Bandwagon of These 4 NFL Teams Right Now

2 of 4

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

It's all too easy to shrug off the Denver Broncos in a stacked AFC West. Kansas City is a title contender, Los Angeles has Justin Herbert at quarterback and Las Vegas always seems to be a candidate to break out.

Denver didn't turn heads when it acquired Teddy Bridgewater to compete with Drew Lock under center. The veteran had ho-hum numbers as a full-time starter (just 15 touchdown passes and 11 picks last year) and a major knee injury in his past, and a rebuilding Carolina team only kept him for a single season.

Bridgewater made a splash in Denver's 27-13 Week 1 win over the New York Giants, though, throwing for 264 yards and two scores. It's an encouraging sign considering he threw multiple touchdowns in a game just five times last year.

Wideout Jerry Jeudy led the team in receiving with 72 yards (he went to injured reserve with an ankle sprain, though), and 2019 first-round tight end Noah Fant was just behind him at 62 yards. Melvin Gordon III dominated the backfield with 101 yards rushing and a score on a 9.2 per-carry average, and Bridgewater suffered just two sacks.

Defensively, Denver coughed up just one passing score and limited the Giants to three yards per carry. The Broncos also got a pair of sacks from the returning Von Miller, who sat out 2020 with an ankle injury. Anything the offense does is a bonus for a defense stacked with talent in Miller, pass-rusher Bradley Chubb and big-time secondary players Kyle Fuller and Justin Simmons.

It won't be an easy divisional path for Denver, but it was in close games with each rival during last year's five-win campaign. Jeudy is set to return after four to six weeks, and he'll be part of a cast that could help Bridgewater put up career-best numbers.