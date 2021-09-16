B/R Community Picks Their Favorite MLB Players Right Now

4 of 8

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

"Kris Bryant. He became my favorite player before he was even drafted. Also the first baseball jersey I ever got." (@j_slime)

I'm curious for some background on why he was your favorite player before he was drafted. Are you from the San Diego area, where he hit .329/.493/.820 with 31 home runs and 62 RBI in 62 games during his junior season at the University of San Diego?

"Nick Castellanos brought a much-needed swag to the Reds." (@CincyVols)

"I hope he doesn't take it with him when he leaves." (@bbosu)

An excellent pile on here by @bbosu, though I'm not 100 percent convinced the Reds are going to let Castellanos walk when he inevitably opts out of the final two years of his contract this winter. Aside from Jesse Winker, their future outfield is full of questions, and the universal DH looks like an inevitability for the back end of a new long-term deal.

"Chris Taylor because he treats every at bat like it's his last." (@BevJedi3)

Even in an everyday role, Taylor brings the energy of a bench player who is looking to make the most of a limited opportunity. He'd make any team better thanks to his versatility, and I think the contract he ultimately gets this offseason is going to surprise a lot of people.

"Javy Baez. So electric." (@chaimsimon)

He's also quietly rebuilding his free-agency stock in a big way by hitting .310/.385/.603 with nine home runs and 18 RBI in 33 games since he was traded to the New York Mets. I'm all-in on the idea of him and Francisco Lindor being teammates until the end of time.

"This year it's Marcus Stroman. One of the Mets few bright spots in 2021 and with some flair. Plus, he's thoughtful and open." (@Smoyer)

After suffering a torn left calf muscle and then opting out of the 2020 season, Stroman has returned in a big way with a 2.88 ERA and 1.12 WHIP in 169 innings. The 30-year-old is going to be a huge addition wherever he lands this winter.

"Corey Seager. He was the first one I remember the Dodgers drafting, and was the first guy deemed untouchable when I started following trade rumors. And then he came up and has always hit the ball hard. Not the flashiest guy, but does his job, and does it well. An absolute joy to watch. I will always remember his 3-HR game and him just missing the home run cycle by about 10 feet." (@ryty4)

What more can you ask of a homegrown star than what Seager gave the Los Angeles Dodgers last postseason? He hit .328/.425/.746 with eight home runs and 20 RBI during the playoffs, and he took home both NLCS MVP and World Series MVP honors. Will the Trea Turner trade spell the end of his time in Los Angeles?