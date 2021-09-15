Fantasy Football Week 2 Cheat Sheet: Identifying Sleepers for Deep Leagues

1 of 3

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Through his first three quarters with the Lions, Jared Goff didn't make fantasy managers regret overlooking him. But in that final frame, everything came together, and he nearly lifted to Detroit to an improbable comeback.

Down 41-17 late in the fourth, Goff took the Lions on touchdown drives of 86 and 59 yards. He completed 19 of 25 passes in the frame, elevating his full-game line to 38-of-57 for 338 yards and three touchdowns.

Did he catch San Francisco snoozing with a big lead? Perhaps. Can you bank on this kind of production every week? Probably not, as he struggled with consistency before landing with the Lions, a team without the same kind of offensive weaponry as his previous employer, the Los Angeles Rams.

Still, this was an indication of how good he can be when he has it going. And he certainly has a chance to keep it going in Week 2 against a Green Bay Packers defense that allowed Jameis Winston to throw five touchdown passes on only 20 attempts.