    49ers' Raheem Mostert to Undergo Season-Ending Surgery on Knee Injury

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 14, 2021

    Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

    San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert announced Tuesday that he would be undergoing season-ending surgery on his knee after injuring it in the first quarter of the team's Week 1 win over the Detroit Lions.

    Raheem Mostert @RMos_8Ball

    💔 <a href="https://t.co/Udsl4aTuAq">pic.twitter.com/Udsl4aTuAq</a>

    The Niners had placed Mostert on injured reserve Monday due to the running back suffering torn cartilage in his knee.

