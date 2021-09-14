49ers' Raheem Mostert to Undergo Season-Ending Surgery on Knee Injury

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert announced Tuesday that he would be undergoing season-ending surgery on his knee after injuring it in the first quarter of the team's Week 1 win over the Detroit Lions.

The Niners had placed Mostert on injured reserve Monday due to the running back suffering torn cartilage in his knee.

