Cowboys Players Who Deserve More Snaps in Week 2

0 of 3

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys may have lost their season opener to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but there's plenty of reason for optimism for Mike McCarthy's team heading into Week 2.

The Bucs are an unprecedented team heading into 2021. They bring back all 22 starters from a Super Bowl-winning side that was playing together for the first time in 2020. There are plenty of teams who are going to lose to them.

Not many teams are going to beat Tampa or even force it to kick a game-winning field goal the way Dallas did on Thursday night. The fact that Dak Prescott played to the level he did after missing most of last season with an ankle injury and dealing with a shoulder issue and the defense held its own are reasons to believe the Cowboys are in for a strong season.

That being said, there's always room for improvement and week-to-week adjustments will be pivotal. Part of that means figuring out rotations and how the coaching staff will divvy up the snaps each week.

Looking back on Week 1 and the matchup coming in Week 2, here are three players who should see more action when the team heads to Los Angeles to face the Chargers.