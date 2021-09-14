Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 2: Smart Matchup Plays, Sleepers and More

0 of 3

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Nothing gets the overreacting juices flowing quite like Week 1 of the NFL season.

Fanbases are either planning their championship parades or abandoning ship. Fantasy football managers are no different, as an early triumph can lead them to entertain title thoughts while a defeat might send them to a dark place.

Still, we should all try to remember it was just one week—no matter how euphoric or deflating it felt.

No matter if you're out to sustain success or recover from a setback, your focus should already be onto Week 2. We'll help get it there with a few start-or-sit recommendations.