Saints' Marshon Lattimore Reportedly Will Be Week-to-Week After Thumb Surgery

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore will reportedly undergo surgery on his injured thumb Tuesday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Lattimore is week to week.

The 25-year-old earned his third Pro Bowl nod in 2020 after finishing with 59 tackles, 11 pass breakups and two interceptions. The Saints rewarded him for his consistency by handing him a five-year, $97.6 million extension in September.

As the Saints prepared for their opener against the Green Bay Packers, Lattimore was questionable with a knee injury. Although he featured in the 38-3 victory, he suffered a thumb injury in that contest.

New Orleans selected Paulson Adebo in the third round of the 2021 draft and signed Desmond Trufant on the eve of the regular season.

The Stanford product made an immediate impact, intercepting a pass by Aaron Rodgers in his NFL debut. Together, he and Trufant will have to compensate for Lattimore's absence as the Saints look to remain on a path that will take them back to the playoffs.