NFL Players on the Hot Seat After Week 1

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

The hot-seat watch kicked into gear when Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season started.

While most hot-seat analysis centers on coaches, it applies to players too. Onlookers have seen this in action with coaches benching players in openers and at least one quarterback situation in need of change in the minds of fans.

Still, it's important to differentiate between whether a player had a bad game and whether a team needs to think about the future. The Jacksonville Jaguars, for example, won't bench big-time wideout DJ Chark Jr., but he only caught three of 12 targets in a drop-happy wideout group that made first overall pick Trevor Lawrence look bad in a Week 1 loss to Houston.

The following players, though, reside on warm seats already, and one or two more bad showings could be bad for their snap counts.